Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Italian hits back to end the test fastest, with a new lap record enough to deny Migno by half a tenth.

Dennis Foggia lost the top spot to new teammate Tatsuki Suzuki on Sunday, but by the end of Day 3 the Italian was back on top and with a new lap record no less. His 1:46.990 makes him the only rider under the 1:47 barrier as testing concludes in Portugal, although the number 7 was only 0.052 ahead of Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) to take the spoils. Sophomore Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the top three, 0.334 off the top, with the first session bearing the most speed for the majority of the field, top three included.

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) was fourth quickest, around half a second off the searing new lap record, with rookie David Muñoz (BOE SKX) for close company in fifth as the Spaniard continued to impress and the timesheets tightened. Day 1 and 2’s fastest rider, Tatsuki Suzuki, ended Monday in P6, ahead of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) and Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power). The biggest gap between fifth and tenth was just 0.037, and the tiny deficits continued throughout the field.

Suzuki and Migno crashed in the first session, with Garcia and rookie Brit Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) taking tumbles in the second session. There were no fallers in the final outing of the day for Moto3™.

That’s a wrap on official testing for the lightweight class, now all there’s left to do is race. Foggia will arrive in the Qatar GP as both the 2021 runner up and fastest rider in preseason, but can the Italian get his campaign off to a dream start? Check out interviews and more on motogp.com to get the lowdown from the test, and then strap in for the Qatar GP on the 6th of March!

Moto3™ TOP THREE – DAY 3

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1’46.990

2 Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) – Honda – +0.052

3 Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.334

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security