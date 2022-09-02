Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Italian stakes an early claim as he tries to become the first rider to win three times in Moto3™ at the same venue.

Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia has marked himself as an early favourite in Moto3™ at the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini after prevailing by a margin of 0.382 seconds in FP2. ‘The Rocket’ lived up to his nickname by setting a 1:41.608 around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli when no one else could go any better than a 1:41.990. Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max’s Ayumu Sasaki, the race winner a fortnight ago at the Red Bull Ring, was second fastest, with fellow Austria podium finisher Tatsuki Suzuki third but a full 0.546 seconds adrift of teammate Foggia.

Foggia had been the pace-setter by a smaller margin in FP1 on a 1:42.442 and he was first to improve that benchmark when he clocked a 1:42.361 and 1:42.323 with around a quarter of an hour to go in FP2. Suzuki soon made it a Leopard one-two when he set a 1:42.349, before Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) joined the top three on a 1:42.467.

With less than three minutes remaining before the chequered flag, Sasaki went quickest on a 1:41.990 and World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) jumped from 24th to second on a 1:42.158. However, Foggia hit back with his 1:41.608, following Suzuki across the stripe. Behind that top three of Foggia, Sasaki, and Suzuki is Garcia and another rider who was outside the top 14 Q2 cut-off for much of the session: John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max), who lapped as quickly as a 1:42.278.

Provisional Q2 places

Behind that top five, sixth and seventh went to MT Helmets – MSI team-mates Diogo Moreira and Ryusei Yamanaka, while Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) shook off pain from a highside in FP1 to claim eighth at 0.818 seconds off the pace. Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) and Öncü rounded out the top 10, with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) last of those within one second of Foggia’s pace. The latter had regrouped from an early spill at Tramonto (Turn 10). Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power) and Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) are the last riders currently set to go straight to Q2.

Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse), twice, and Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) also went down during the session.

Everything could still change as FP3 begins at 9:00 (GMT +2) on Saturday, and then it’s time for qualifying for the lightweight class from 12:35

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1’41.608

2 John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – +0.382

3 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.546

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security