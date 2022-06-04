Foggia Heads A Fast Front Row In Moto3

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Leopard rider is joined by Öncü and Guevara on the front row, with Garcia seventh.

For only the second time in his career, Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia will start a Grand Prix from pole position, taking over on top in the final seconds of Q2 at the Monster Energy Catalan Grand Prix. The Italian will be joined on the front row by Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü and Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team’s Izan Guevara.

Q2

After setting the fastest lap of the weekend in FP3 earlier on Saturday, Foggia was the favourite and he quickly got to work. As the final runs began, the Leopard rider was three tenths clear of another happy to go it alone: Guevara.

Despite a smattering of red sectors elsewhere, the Italian never looked like being knocked off top spot in the final flurry of fast laps. And he improved again, getting down to a 1:48.290, to secure a second pole of his lightweight class career. Öncü got to within a tenth and a half to secure second, whilst Guevara left it very late to bag the final spot on the front row.

The Grid

Frenchman Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was unlucky to miss out on the front row after Guevara’s late attack but had one of his best Saturdays yet. He’ll be joined on Row 2 of the grid by Q1 graduates Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) heads Row 3 in seventh, ahead of the CIP Green Power duo of Kaito Toba and rookie Australian Joel Kelso. Completing a top ten split by just over half a second was Leopard Racing’s Tatsuki Suzuki.

The stage is set for another classic at Catalunya, so tune in on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT+2)!

Moto3™ FRONT ROW

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1:48.290

2 Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) – KTM – +0.138

3 Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.247

Dennis Foggia: “I’m really happy, and I think we have done good work this weekend. In FP3, I made some modifications to the bike and finally, in qualifying, I’m happy because I got my second pole position, and happy because I did my lap time alone. It was difficult to manage the tyre because the conditions were so hot, so I’m happy. For sure, I think it will be a race with a big group, but I think tomorrow we’ll be ready for the battle, to take the most points possible for the world championship.”

