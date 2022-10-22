Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Foggia heads the grid ahead of GASGAS duo, Sasaki seventh for Sunday’s pivotal showdown.

A last minute shuffle sees the Honda rider come out on top ahead of Guevara and Garcia, with Sasaki losing out late on.

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) put in a last charge for pole at the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia, setting a new lap record to head the grid for Sunday’s pivotal showdown in the fight to take second overall. He has now-reigning Champion Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) alongside him, with Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), who is currently two points ahead of Foggia, locking out the front row.

After proving incredibly fast on Friday and sitting on provisional pole for much of Q2, Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) was ultimately shuffled down to seventh on the grid, heading the third row.

The second row is Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), with Sasaki heading Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) heads up the next row and completes the top ten.

Garcia is two points ahead of Foggia heading in, with Sasaki a further 16 behind. All start fairly near the front and all have show some speed in Sepang, so who will strike next? Find out at 12:00 (GMT +8) local time on Sunday!



Moto3™ FRONT ROW

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 2’11.411

2 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.224

3 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.263

Dennis Foggia: “Yeah it is important for tomorrow. It is important to start in front but most important will be tomorrow’s race. I’m really happy about my weekend up until now. I’m happy with my fourth pole position of the season. I’m really happy, I feel good so tomorrow more!”

