Foggia Holds Off Masia At Mugello

The Italian pips Masia for home turf win, Rodrigo completes the podium.

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) took his first Grand Prix win of the season in the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, the Italian leading for much of the freight-train race and taking victory ahead of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3).

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took the holeshot from the middle of the front row, the Championship leader strong on the brakes into Turn 1 to take over at the front. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) crashed alone on Lap 1 and right behind him, Max Kofler (CIP Green Power) slid out, taking down Carlos Tatay (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) and 2019 winner Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team).

The Moto3™ Mugello freight train rolled on, with Foggia taking the baton. And that’s where he largely stayed, a key presence at the front along with those who would go on to join him on the podium. With positions changing down the front straight every lap, it was a question of timing.

With good top speed on the straight despite the slipstream, Foggia knew he could lead over the line and the Italian kept just ahead of Jaume Masia to the flag to take the win. Rodrigo took his second Grand Prix podium in third, just beating Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) over the line.

Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) took fifth for some solid points, ahead of Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was classified seventh ahead of Acosta, with the Championship leader demoted a place for track limits. Likewise Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), who was classified ninth. Polesitter Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) completed the top ten.

Moto3™ will be back on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next weekend.

Moto3™ podium

1 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – 39:37.497

2 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – +0.036

3 Gabriel Rodrigo – Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3 – Honda – +0.145

