Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Foggia sets a searing new lap record in Thailand, Guevara takes 11th and Garcia 20th.

A new lap record puts Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) on pole for the OR Thailand Grand Prix, with the riders on the chase in the standings coming out on top on Saturday: Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is second on the grid, 0.292 back, and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) third a little further in arrears.

Championship leader Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) will start 11th after making it out of Q1, but the number 28’s deficit to Foggia is nearly a second. Nevertheless, he started ninth in Motegi and won.

Even if he can’t repeat that feat, his lead may still extend – his teammate Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), the rider second in the standings, is P20 on the grid after failing to make it out of Q1.

Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) is fourth on the grid ahead of rookies Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MASI) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on the second row.

Foggia now holds the all-time, pole lap and best race lap records at Buriram in Moto3™… can he put them to good use on Sunday? The lightweight class go racing at 12:00 (GMT+7!)

Moto3™ FRONT ROW

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1’42.077

2 Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – KTM – +0.292

3 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – +0.409

Dennis Foggia: “It was an incredible day and incredible qualifying. I’m really happy with the qualifying. The goal for today was to start in front for tomorrow, and ok, the important thing is that we are ready for tomorrow. I think we are ready for the battle.”

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security