The Italian ends the first day of Aragon action in the hot seat.

Fresh from his Misano win, Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia has gone fastest on the opening day of the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon, setting the pace in FP2 with a 1:58.507. That time left Foggia just under two tenths of a second clear of Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max’s Ayumu Sasaki and just over three tenths of a second up on Red Bull KTM Ajo’s rookie Daniel Holgado.

Sasaki was the fastest rider in FP1 on a 1:58.819 and that was still the fastest lap time of the day until the final two minutes of FP2, when Foggia jumped to the top of the timing screen with the aforementioned 1:58.507. Sasaki had an earlier crash on his way into the Reverse Corkscrew but, with the chequered flag out, the Japanese rider consolidated second with a 1:58.677, while Holgado’s best was a 1:58.830.

Provisional Q2 places

Behind the top trio, Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) claimed fourth with a late 1:59.055, just clear of World Championship leader Izan Guevara (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team), who finished fifth on combined times with the 1:59.085 he set in FP1. Sixth through eighth after the first two sessions of the weekend are Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP) courtesy of his FP1 time, and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3).

Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power) had a crash just minutes into FP2 at Turn 7 but sits ninth as it stands thanks to his time from earlier in the day, while David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) rounds out the top 10. The cusp of the top 14 Q2 cut-off is full of notable names with Sergio Garcia (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) 13th and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) 14th, with Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) currently the first set to lose out in 15th. Two-time winner Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), meanwhile, is 20th after a session in which he had an off-track excursion at Turn 14. However, it is expected that FP3 will be decisive in terms of the qualifying order on Saturday afternoon.

Who gets straight through to Q2? Find out on Saturday when FP3 takes place from 09:00 (GMT +2), before qualifying from 12:35!

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1’58.507

2 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – +0.170

3 Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – KTM – +0.323

