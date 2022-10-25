Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Two of British motorcycling’s biggest beasts, including a king of the jungle, are set to entertain the fans at the first major classic bike event of 2023.

Carl Fogarty and James Whitham will take centre stage at the Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic over the weekend of January 7/8 at Newark Showground, and with each man never shy to say what they think, there will be plenty of opinions, memories and racing insights of both modern day and ‘back in the day’ racing.

Blackburn’s Fogarty – four-time World Superbike Champ, multiple TT Champ, lap record holder, Endurance World Champion, Grand Prix campaigner and also winner of the 14th series of TV show I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out of here! – is well known for his straight-talking style.

And it’ll be a battle of the roses as Huddersfield’s James Whitham is another man well known for sharing his views. The TV commentator was very much a fans’ favourite on track, winner of multiple British championships, from 80cc up to superbikes. He was twice voted MCN’s Man of the Year in the 1990s.

Keeping order, but adding his own opinions too, will be will be Steve Plater, himself a multiple winner at events including the North West 200, British Superbikes, Supersport, a Senior TT winner and undefeated at the Macau Grand Prix with victories in 2006 and 2007. A presenter on ITV4, he is also team manager of the TAS Racing-run Synetiq BMW Motorrad squad.

It’s a weekend not to b e missed, and you can join these three champions across the weekend talking all things bikes.

To get your tickets visit newarkclassicbikeshow.com for more information. Tickets can be bought in advance for £12 (a saving of £2 on the gate). Parking is free and kids (under 16) also get in for nothing.

