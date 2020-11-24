For 2021 Yamaha offers everyone a smarter way to move with New NMAX 125/155 and new D’elight 125.

The age of Personal New Mobility is here

Never before has the Yamaha Urban Mobility line been so relevant and important to everyone who lives, works or plays in the city. The Covid pandemic has turbocharged the trend towards Personal New Mobility, and many people have changed their behaviour and are looking for alternative transport solutions that will enable them to avoid crowded places in order stay safe and secure.

Yamaha’s Urban Mobility models offer every commuter an accessible and reliable way to move in and around the city. Every model is equipped with fully automatic ‘twist-and-go’ transmission that makes them easy to ride, and the all-new NMAX 125 and all-new D’elight can be ridden on a B-licence in many European countries*, offering car drivers a quick and simple way onto two wheels.

With their two front wheels providing increased levels of traction and braking, the Tricity family is the ideal choice for commuters who appreciate the enhanced feelings of stability and confidence that come with the 3-wheel layout. The Tricity 300 and Tricity 125 can also be ridden on a B-licence,* giving today’s urban commuters the opportunity to make every journey easier, less expensive and more enjoyable.

Each Yamaha Urban Mobility model provides a real alternative to every commuter who wants to change their lifestyle and achieve a better work/life balance. With its sporty new body design, the all-new NMAX 125 / 155 brings premium quality and lively performance to the entry-level scooter class, while the modern new style of the all-new D’elight is designed with a specific attention to female riders looking for a light and fashionable way to move, and the Tricity 300 is now equipped with a fully EU5-compliant engine and can also be ridden on a B-licence.*

Each model offers something different to suit every individual lifestyle – but one thing they all have in common is that every Yamaha Urban Mobility scooter enables safe social distancing during the Covid pandemic and beyond.

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws

All new NMAX 125: One with the city

The NMAX 125 is Yamaha’s top-selling model in the Urban Mobility class with over 72,000 sold to date, and together with the NMAX 155 it accounts for nearly two thirds of Yamaha’s unit sales in this increasingly important segment. In order to take the NMAX to the next level and appeal to an even greater global audience, the company has completely redesigned this important model, which will again be offered in 125cc and 155cc variants.

First introduced in 2015, the NMAX is a premium scooter with a sporty character that is aimed at the entry-level market, and this special combination of lively engine performance along with excellent riding comfort and remarkable economy has ensured its ongoing success. Its strong performance and outstanding value for money make it the ideal urban commuter for male and female riders who need quick, easy and reliable daily transport – and its sporty good looks and fun-loving character make it the ideal set of wheels for younger owners with a busy social life. NMAX 125 can also be ridden on a B-licence* in a number of European countries, making it a real alternative to the car for all but the longest journeys.

For 2021 Yamaha the NMAX 125 / 155 gets an all-new body design as well as a new frame and a premium finish with extra detailing. The Blue Core engine is fully EU5-compliant, and perhaps the most significant change is the fitment of Yamaha’s industry-leading Simple Communication Control Unit that brings total connectivity and offers every customer a more enjoyable and better informed riding experience.

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws

125cc EU5 Blue Core engine

The NMAX’s 125cc single-cylinder 4-stroke liquid-cooled 4-valve engine has been developed using Yamaha’s sophisticated Blue Core small engine technology that is designed to achieve the highest levels of fuel economy while also enhancing the scooter’s fun-to-ride performance. Blue Core technology focuses on three areas: increasing combustion efficiency, reducing power loss, and enhancing cooling efficiency, and it is part of an ongoing process that is constantly evolving to ensure that the NMAX – and indeed every other small capacity Yamaha – continues to be able to offer the ideal blend of power, fun and economy.

The 125cc engine’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology is one of the key Blue Core technologies, and features a special intake camshaft that consists of two cam lobes, one that is ideal for low to mid-rpm, and one that is ideal for high rpm. The VVA system automatically alternates between the two cams in order to achieve the most efficient combustion characteristics, giving lively performance and high levels of engine efficiency.

Producing 9.0 kW at 8000rpm, the NMAX 125 delivers strong acceleration that is designed to keep it ahead of urban traffic – and together with its extremely low fuel consumption this sporty urban commuter is one of the least expensive ways to move – as well as being one of the most enjoyable modes of urban transport.

Sporty new body design with premium finish

The sporty new body design benefits from an even higher level of finish that transforms the whole look and feel of the 2021 NMAX and takes this urban scooter up to the next level. Its all new front cowl is equipped with new twin-eye style LED headlights and a built-in position light that give a more dynamic and sophisticated look – and the integrated taillight and rear flashers reinforce the NMAX 125’s premium specification.

As well as its sharper sports look the new front cowl offers better wind and rain protection, and improved aerodynamics reduce wind noise for a higher quality riding experience.

Newly designed frame

Although it is largely hidden behind the new bodywork, the NMAX 125’s new frame has been designed to offer a number of significant improvements compared to the current model. A key feature is its newly designed central tunnel that accommodates a larger 11-litre fuel tank. This not only provides an increased range of around 500 km between refills – it also gives improved a more mass centralized layout that gives increased agility and better manoeuvrability.

The new frame together with the redesigned body also enhances the ergonomics for a more comfortable ride – and the improved aerodynamics contribute towards the outstanding fuel efficiency and also help to reduce wind buffeting for a more relaxing journey.

Traction Control System

Many NMAX 125 customers may be new to two wheels, and this urban commuter’s light weight and easy agility make it the perfect choice. The Traction Control System gives the rider added confidence when accelerating on wet or loose road surfaces by instantaneously limiting the power to the rear wheel when any sign of tyre slip is detected.

Start & Stop engine technology

The new EU5-compliant 125cc Blue Core engine is the cleanest running and most economical powerplant ever featured on the NMAX, and its new switchable Start & Stop technology helps to further reduce local pollution and also cut fuel bills. When the system is switched on the Start & Stop function automatically cuts the engine whenever the scooter comes to a stop at lights or junctions, and restarts it instantly when the brakes are released and the throttle is turned.

Bluetooth connectivity with the SCCU Simple Communication Control Unit

NMAX is the first scooter to feature Yamaha’s Simple Communication Control Unit (SCCU), an easy-to-use piece of electronic technology that is designed to keep the rider informed and make every journey more enjoyable and rewarding.

NMAX 125 & 155 owners can download Yamaha’s free MyRide app to their smartphone, and then pair their device with the SCCU using Bluetooth when they are close to the unit. Once connected, the MyRide app gives the rider full access to a wide range of technical and running information including battery and oil status, fuel consumption and more. There’s even a parking locator that enables the rider to find their NMAX using the phone’s last connected location.

By using MyRide every NMAX owner can also access many exciting functionalities, including Ride & Record that records data such as lean angle, acceleration, speed, distance and more from previous rides. Data can be shared with other MyRide users from all over the world, and new riding routes can be discovered and shared.

Once the new model is available at Yamaha dealers all NMAX owners will be able to access a tutorial video showing them how to use the MyRide app and make the most of its wide range of functionalities.

Connected LCD instruments

The NMAX comes with all-new high-tech LCD instruments that are fully linked to the new SCCU. Riders can view the usual information on speed, distance, fuel level and temperature – but what makes the new NMAX 125 so special is that its connected instruments also feature icons that will light up and notify the rider of incoming calls, emails and SMS messages – as well as displaying their smartphone’s battery status.

Smart Key keyless ignition system

This top-selling scooter features some of the most impressive electronic technology in the category, and as well as its new SCCU and connected LCD instruments the NMAX is also equipped with Yamaha’s Smart Key keyless ignition system. This convenient system enables the NMAX rider to activate the machine as long as they have the Smart Key with them in their coat or bag, making every trip a little bit easier and quicker – and it’s one of the many class-leading features that makes this one of the most attractive urban commuters in its class.

Underseat storage space

The comfortable dual seat can be opened up to reveal a large storage space that can accommodate a helmet or other personal items. This lockable compartment is also weatherproof, making it ideal for carrying an assortment of various stuff needed for work or play.

Power socket and front pockets

The NMAX 125’s SCCU gives the rider full connectivity, and the new instrumentation features alerts whenever emails, texts or phone calls are received by the users smartphone. The 12V power socket enables the rider’s device to be kept charged, and the front pocket gives easy access to a smartphone, wallet or camera.

Front and rear disc brakes with ABS

The braking system is one of the best in the class, and features a 230mm front disc brake and a 230mm rear disc brake that provide plenty of smooth and controllable stopping power. ABS is fitted as standard to both brakes to prevent skidding during excessive braking, giving new riders the added peace mind when riding in low-grip conditions.

Genuine Accessories and riding gear

Yamaha have developed a comprehensive range of Genuine Accessories for the new NMAX, enabling riders to make their own personalized scooter that reflects their lifestyle and requirements. Yamaha is also creating a new range of urban riding gear for Urban Mobility riders, full details will be announced shortly.

NMAX 125 KEY FEATURES

125cc EU5 Blue Core engine – reduced emissions with increased fuel economy

[email protected]

Excellent fuel economy: Start & Stop on: 2.2 litres/100 km

Low CO² emissions: Start & Stop on: 52g/km

Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)

Sporty new body design

Newly designed frame for enhanced ergonomics and easier manoeuvrability

Traction Control System

Switchable on/off Start & Stop engine technology

Twin eye LED headlights, built-in position lights and integral flashers

Bluetooth connectivity with SCCU Simple Communication Control Unit

Smart Key keyless ignition

Larger 11-litre fuel tank gives around 500 km between refills

Underseat storage space

Connected LCD instruments

Power socket and front pockets

230mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes, both equipped with ABS

Can be ridden on a B-licence*

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws

NMAX 155 ADDITIONAL KEY FEATURES

155cc EU5 Blue Core engine

[email protected]

Increased acceleration and top speed, easier overtaking

Price and availability

Prices vary per country, please contact your distributor for full information. The NMAX 125 will be available at Yamaha dealers from February 2021. NMAX 155 will be available at Yamaha dealers from August 2021.

Colours

NMAX 125 / 155

Anodized Red

Phantom Blue

Power Grey

All new D’elight: Move light

Featuring an all-new modern unisex design and driven by an economical and quiet-running 125cc EU5-compliant engine, the all-new D’elight is designed for female and male riders with a busy urban lifestyle who need a stylish, accessible and easy to use scooter that meets their everyday needs.

125cc EU5 Blue Core engine

What makes the D’elight an ideal urban commuter is its remarkably quiet and economical 125cc engine that is fully EU5-compliant for 2021. Developed using Yamaha’s cutting-edge Blue Core technology that ensures optimal running efficiency, the latest engine produces its maximum torque at only 5000 rpm – a considerably lower engine speed than other scooters in its class.

Together with the D’elight’s extremely low weight, this adds up to an excellent power-to-weight ratio that gives lively and responsive acceleration, making this new unisex scooter one of the quickest and most economical ways to move around the city – and because the engine’s maximum torque is produced at much lower rpm than many other scooters, the D’elight delivers a more relaxed and enjoyable ride.

New unisex body design

The new D’elight gets a modern new unisex body design for 2021 that features a more rounded headlight as well as flush fitting flashers and a cowl-mounted position lamp. The restyled front cowl provides excellent protection from the wind, and the spacious and flat footboard area ensures a comfortable riding position together with easy access.

Lightest in class

Weighing just 101 kg with fuel and oil, the new D’elight is the lightest scooter in its class, making it the ideal choice for female and male urban commuters who may be new riders. This extremely low weight offers a number of benefits, including increased agility – particularly in stop-start urban traffic – as well as making parking and putting the scooter on its stand so much easier.

Start & Stop engine technology

For 2021 the new D’elight is equipped with the latest switchable Start & Stop engine technology. When the system is switched on the Start & Stop function automatically cuts the engine whenever the scooter comes to a stop at lights or junctions to minimize local pollution and reduce fuel costs – and restarts it instantly when the brakes are released and the throttle is turned.

Large underseat storage

The D’elight features a large underseat storage space that makes it the ideal choice for everyday commuting. The comfortable dual seat can be unlocked to reveal the weatherproof storage that is large enough to accommodate one full-face helmet – one of the only models in the class to do so. It’s also ideal place for carrying various personal or work-related items safely and securely – and is perfect for when you need to do some last-minute shopping.

12-inch front wheel

The new D’elight is fitted with a 12-inch front wheel that contributes towards this urban commuter’s extremely agile handling characteristics. 6-spoke alloy wheels minimize unsprung weight and help to make this the lightest scooter in its class, and the 90/90-12 front tyre and 100/90-10 rear tyre provide excellent grip.

D’elight KEY FEATURES

125cc EU5 Blue Core engine – increased fuel efficiency, cleaner running

Excellent fuel economy: Start & Stop on: 1.8 litres/100 km

Low CO² emissions: Start & Stop on: 42g/km

Fashionable and modern body design with universal appeal

Switchable on/off Start & Stop engine technology

Lightest weight in class ensures easy agility and fuss-free parking

Underseat storage space for everyday urban commuting convenience

New rounded headlight and larger LCD instruments with analogue speedo

12-inch front wheel for agile handling

Flush fitting front flashers with cowl-mounted position lamp

New assist grip for easy parking

Can be ridden on a B-licence*

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws

Genuine Accessories and riding gear

Yamaha have developed a comprehensive range of Genuine Accessories for the new D’elight that enable riders to make their own personalized scooter that reflects their lifestyle and requirements. Yamaha is also creating a new range of urban riding gear for Urban Mobility riders, full details will be announced shortly.

Price and availability

Prices vary per country, please contact your distributor for full information. The D’elight will be available at Yamaha dealers from December 2020.

Colours

D’elight

Pearl White

Power Black

Lava Red

Tricity 300: The best move in town

With its best-in-class specification, premium finish and user-friendly technology, the Yamaha Tricity 300 has instantly established itself as a key model in Yamaha’s highly successful Urban Mobility line. Its EU5-compliant engine is one of the most technologically-advanced powerplants in its class, and its Blue Core technology ensures that it delivers an ideal balance of performance, economy and versatility – making this the perfect urban commuter for everyone from existing scooter riders through to car drivers with a B licence.*

The Tricity 300’s 3-wheel chassis is one of the most advanced in the category, and features Yamaha’s Leaning Multi Wheel (LMW) technology with twin front wheels that deliver enhanced feelings of security, stability and confidence in different surface and weather conditions. Featuring a 1590mm wheelbase with a 470mm track and 50:50 weight distribution – and giving a full 72º of steering angle – the Tricity 300 is easy to manoeuvre and park.

The Tricity 300’s active, smart and modern styling has been strongly influenced by Yamaha’s best-selling Sport Scooters as well as the remarkable NIKEN motorcycle. Its compact and aerodynamic front cowl with a short overhang emphasizes the light and agile character, and colour co-ordinated fenders hug the large diameter 14-inch front wheels and 120-section tyres that convey a very real feeling of front end traction.

A large storage space under the seat can accommodate two full-face helmets or one full-face helmet and an A4-sized briefcase, and the compartment is fitted with internal LED lighting. Smart Key keyless ignition makes life simpler, and features like the parking brake and 12V socket add to the convenience.

Accessible, enjoyable and stylish – and offering the best balance of easy to use power, affordability and manoeuvrability – the Tricity 300 is the best move in town.

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws

Genuine Accessories: Tricity 300 Accessory Packs

Yamaha offers a wide and constantly evolving range of individual Genuine Accessories for the Tricity 300 that includes performance, comfort and stylistic parts. For added customer convenience, Yamaha has also created a line of Accessory Packs that have been developed to suit different needs and lifestyles.

The Winter Pack consists of grip heaters, a throttle guide kit, connector cable and an apron that provide added comfort in cooler weather, enabling the Tricity 300 to be used throughout the year. Riders looking for a sportier style can choose the Sport Pack that consists of a sport screen, foot panel set and licence plate holder – and the Urban Kit comes with a high screen, 39-litre top case with backrest and a rear carrier. Visit www.yamaha-motor.eu for full information.

Tricity 300 KEY FEATURES

Economical and powerful 300cc Blue Core EU5-compliant engine

Easy and accessible 3-wheel Urban Mobility

Best-in-class specification with user-friendly technology

Can be ridden on a full B car licence subject to applicable local laws

Standing Assist System for added convenience when stationary

Lightest in class for easy manoeuvrability and parking

Large storage space for 2 full-face helmets or san A4 briefcase

Easy to understand auto-style LCD instruments

All-round large-diameter 267mm disc brakes with ABS and UBS

Price and availability

Prices vary per country, please contact your distributor for full information. The Tricity 300 will be available at Yamaha dealers from February 2021

Colours

Tricity 300

Nimbus Grey

Tech Kamo

Gunmetal Grey

Tricity 125/155: Love the way you move

Tricity 125/155 continues with the same EU4 specification for 2021. Depending on EU4 local derogation rules, the current model can be sold throughout 2021. EU5 versions are planned to arrive in the market early 2021.

Tricity 125/155 KEY FEATURES

Fashionable and affordable 3-wheel urban commuter

Leaning Multi Wheel (LMW) design for easy steering and confident cornering

Lightweight and compact for easy agility in traffic

Sleek and contemporary body design

Plenty of storage space

Relaxed and comfortable riding position with easy-access footboards

Lively, economical and quiet-running Blue Core 125cc engine

Front and rear disc brakes with ABS provide smooth and effective braking

Powerful LED headlight to see and be seen

Colours

Tricity 125/155

Icon Grey

Milky White

Matt Grey

MyGarage app

Before purchasing their new Urban Mobility model every customer can build their ideal virtual scooter using Yamaha’s MyGarage app that allows users to add and remove accessories and view the finished result from every angle. Once the final specification has been chosen the package can be emailed to the customer’s chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new scooter.

Yamaha’s Apparel line features everything from textile and leather jackets with CE approved armour, through to casual wear such as T-shirts, sunglasses, caps and more. New products are regularly being added to the apparel line, for full information on Genuine Accessories and Apparel please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyRide

Yamaha’s MyRide app gives every rider the chance to get more out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every ride, and enables users to add pictures to any trip which can be shared on social media. It’s also possible to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

For more information on Yamaha Motorcycles UK visit yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

