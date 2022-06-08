Form A Pack: Link-up On The Road With The New ‘ktm Packtalk Edge’

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Cardo Systems and KTM have joined forces to launch a special edition unit of the premium PACKTALK EDGE.

The ‘KTM PACKTALK EDGE’ is compact, light and perfectly syncs with the advanced tech, power and thrills that KTM riders will feel through their handlebars.

The KTM PACKTALK EDGE is a top-of-the-range mobile communication and connectivity unit for riders and has been especially created for ‘orange bleeders’ ready to share their experiences whether ripping up the tarmac, terrorizing a trail or getting ruthless with a rut.

The alignment between KTM and Cardo Systems means the KTM PACKTALK EDGE comes with a distinctive KTM color and graphics, as well as many other attributes. The Bluetooth unit is water, dust and mudproof and comes with a unique magnetic ‘Air Mount’ which offers a universal fit of the slimline and antenna-free unit to all helmets. The KTM PACKTALK EDGE is as easy to handle as any KTM model.

The Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) software means up to 15 units can hook-up to the same signal with an 8km range (1.6km rider to rider). Deep wideband intercom quality is fused with speaker excellence provided by renowned supplier JBL and a new generation of noise-canceling microphones. The mic allows riders to make the most of the Natural Voice Operation engine meaning the KTM PACKTALK EDGE can be activated by simple voice commands.

It features 13-hours battery life, USB-C, and fast charging as standard – a quick 20-minute charge gives users two hours of ride time and 1.5-2 hours offers a full charge – and full compatibility with any KTM TFT* for FM radio (with six presets) or other App options.

Over-the-air software updates via the Cardo Connect App, mean that no cables or Wi-Fi adapters are required to ensure the KTM PACKTALK EDGE device is loaded with the latest firmware.

Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development at Cardo Systems, comments: “It is an absolute pleasure to join forces with KTM to offer riders the most advanced PACKTALK EDGE KTM-branded device. As a motorcyclist, as soon as you see orange, your mind instantly knows it’s KTM. Alongside its broad range of PowerWear, riders are able to express their brand loyalty all the way through to their communications device.”

Federico Valentini, KTM Head of Global Marketing: “Our alliance with Cardo means we can celebrate two things that are really important to us at KTM. The first is equipping KTM riders with leading technology to maximize their riding experience and we know that Cardo are one of the best partners to be able to achieve this. The KTM PACKTALK Edge is a great piece of kit that will really help make a difference to any shared trip with say a KTM DUKE or KTM ADVENTURE. The second is making sure that any journey with a KTM is as fun and thrilling and memorable as it can be. If this is done with friends or bike buddies then even better and where the KTM PACKTALK Edge becomes pretty indispensable.”

The new KTM PACKTALK EDGE has an MSRP of $389.95/€389,95 and will be available from KTM and Cardo retailers in June or alternatively, it can be ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com.

KTM and Cardo PACKTALK EDGE Essential info

Special Edition KTM PACKTALK EDGE based on the Cardo Systems PACKTALK EDGE device

Waterproof, dustproof, mudproof external unit attached with a magnetic ‘Air Mount’ system to any helmet

High-end Bluetooth device with voice-operated system and control, JBL-spec and quality speakers

Connects up to 15 riders across an 8km range

Fully charged in two hours for 13 hours of talk time

*Refer to manufacturer owner’s manuals to best understand the scope of capability on your machine. Natural Voice command limitations may occur when connected.

