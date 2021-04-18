Formula 1 And Motogp Pay Tribute To Fausto Gresini

A minute of silence in memory of the Imola-born motorcycle World Champion is observed in both Imola and Portimão.

Formula 1® and MotoGP™ came together on Sunday the 18th of April to pay their respects to two-time motorcycle World Champion Fausto Gresini, with a minute of silence observed at both the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola and the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão.

At the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell’emilia Romagna, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Jean Todt joined members of Gresini’s family in parc ferme to observe the minute of silence. At the MotoGP™ Grande Premio 888 de Portugal, the bikes, riders and team members from the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ class Gresini teams gathered in front of the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini box ahead of the MotoGP™ race, joined by FIM President Jorge Viegas and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, to pay their respects.

Gresini was born in the city of Imola and sadly passed away earlier in 2021. He will be greatly missed by the motorsport community.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1: “To remember Fausto Gresini means to scroll through some of the most beautiful sporting pages of our hometown Imola. The passion for motors and motorsports has tied us together from an early age. Fausto not only has been a World Champion, but also an incredible scout of extraordinary talents, who left their mark into two-wheeled motorsport. He will never be forgotten.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “Fausto has been, without a doubt, among those who most contributed in bringing MotoGP to the level it is now. He was first of all a good friend and one of those key figures of our paddock. With his charisma and smile, he built one of nicest and best equipped teams of the paddock, and my goal is to keep his memory alive. He left a great family both outside and inside the paddock and we will miss him a lot. We celebrated him in Qatar with a heartfelt minute of silence, and I think this shared event with Formula1 is the ultimate proof of how important his figure has been in the whole world of motorsport.”

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

