Formula 1® and MotoGP™ unite to remember Fausto Gresini

A minute of silence in memory of the Imola-born motorcycle Champion is to be observed in both Imola and Portimão.

On Sunday the 18th of April, Formula 1® and MotoGP™ will unite to remember two-time motorcycle Champion Fausto Gresini. Gresini, who was born in the city of Imola, sadly passed away earlier in 2021 and it is a great loss to the motorsport community.

As a tribute to the late, great Italian, a minute of silence will be observed during both the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell’emilia Romagna and the MotoGP™ Grande Premio 888 de Portugal on Sunday at 13:42 in Imola and 12:42 in Portimão.

At the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali will be joined in parc ferme by members of Gresini’s family to observe the minute of silence. At the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, the bikes, riders and team members from the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ class Gresini teams will gather in front of the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini box ahead of the MotoGP™ race, joined by FIM President Jorge Viegas and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, to pay their respects.

