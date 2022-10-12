Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Preparations for the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship are officially underway following the publication of the official calendar for the new season.

Featuring four flagship races – the 24 Heures Motos, 24H SPA EWC Motos, Suzuka 8 Hours and Bol d’Or – the calendar has been approved by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

The events that make up the 2023 EWC calendar are the same four that provided an exciting challenge for the EWC riders and their teams and delivered a thrilling spectacle for fans watching trackside and on television and online around the world in 2022.

And by following a winning formula, EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events has been able to present a calendar that offers consistency and stability during a period of economic uncertainty and at a time when COVID-19 remains a global health pandemic.

Four to the fore for EWC season 44

Season 44 of the FIM Endurance World Championship begins at Le Mans in France for the 24 Heures Motos from 13-16 April. Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium is next with the second running of the 24H SPA EWC Motos from 15-18 June followed by the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan from 28-30 July. The 24-hour Bol d’Or, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last month, will form the deciding round of the 2023 EWC season at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 14-17 September.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “It was very important to build on the positive momentum of the 2022 season by announcing the planned 2023 calendar as quickly as possible and we are very pleased to present a schedule that offers consistency and stability at an uncertain time globally. Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps, Suzuka, Paul Ricard: we will be racing only at iconic circuits and each race will be a challenge to the riders and their machines, the way endurance racing should be.”

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendar

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos (Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France) 13-16 April 2023

Round 2: 24H SPA EWC Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) 15-18 June 2023

Round 3: Suzuka 8 Hours (Suzuka Circuit, Japan) 28-30 July 2023

Round 4: Bol d’Or 24 hours (Circuit Paul Ricard, France) 14-17 September 2023

For more info check out our dedicated Endurance World Championship News page Endurance World Championship

or visit the official Endurance World Championship website fimewc.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security