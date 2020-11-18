Bastianini, Lowes, Marini and Bezzecchi remain in the hunt as the 2020 Championship prepares to be decided on the Algarve.

The time has come for the final showdown in the 2020 Moto2™ World Championship, and what better place to decide the outcome than a new challenge for everyone? Four riders remain in the running: Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) arrives on top, Sam Lowes (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) is 14 points back, Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) 18… and Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) is hanging on with a 23-point deficit. One of them will end the season with the crown, and the Algarve will decide which.

It is, regardless of who takes to the rollercoaster of Portimão the quickest, Bastianini who arrives with the key advantage. 14 points in his pocket mean he can afford to not take every risk and play it a little safer, needing to finish in the top four to guarantee himself the crown regardless, and even if he doesn’t manage that, his rivals remain facing down a mountain.

Bezzecchi is the simplest equation: the Italian in fourth has no choice but to win if he’s to lift the crown, although he has already done that twice in 2020 so it’s far from a long shot. He would also, however, need Bastianini to fail to score – and Lowes and Marini not do much better. Marini, meanwhile, needs at least a second place to hold up his half of his chances, and then also would need to pray for some much worse luck for his rivals. Lowes needs a podium as his minimum, but the Brit also arrives battling injury after his huge FP3 crash in the Valencia GP. So it’s advantage Bastianini, although anything can still very much happen.

This season we’ve seen riders crash out the lead, frontrunners battling injury, sudden highsides… and many a change of fortune. There are also a whole host of other fast riders on the grid who will doubtless play a big role in deciding the 2020 Champion. Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo) arrives from a win and is heading for MotoGP™, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Beta Tools Speed Up) from close to victory and wanting some revenge… Aron Canet (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) wants the Rookie of the Year title and Hector Garzo (Flexbox HP 40) the same, as well as another podium. Joe Roberts (Tennor American Racing), meanwhile, will want to leave his team on a high and Remy Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) won’t be shy about pushing the limits – which could be the key to glory at a whole new track…

Who will come out on top in the season finale? FP1 will give us the first clue, and then it could likely become a numbers game as Bastianini faces the pressure of the lead, Lowes rides through the pain barrier and Marini and Bezzecchi play their last rolls of the dice. Tune in at 12:20 (GMT) on Sunday to see who tames Portimão and who takes the crown.

Moto2™ Championship Standings

1 Enea Bastianini – Italtrans Racing Team – Kalex – 194

2 Sam Lowes – EG0,0 Marc VDS – Kalex – 180

3 Luca Marini – Sky Racing Team VR46 – Kalex – 176

4 Marco Bezzecchi – Sky Racing Team VR46 – Kalex – 171

5 Jorge Martin – Red Bull KTM Ajo – Kalex – 150

