Fowlers Leads Charge To Zero-emission Bikes

Fowlers have added two more electric bike brands to their already extensive motorcycle and scooter line-up, making a serious commitment to zero-emission vehicles.

Zero and Super Soco join Artisan Electric Scooters in Fowlers’ Bristol showrooms, offering those looking to switch to greener transport a complete range of electric machines – from Zero’s high performance SR/F sport tourer, to Super Soco and Artisan’s keenly priced commuter motorcycles and scooters.

Fowlers already offers an unrivalled choice of petrol-powered two wheelers to riders in the South West; including well-established franchises for Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, Triumph, KTM, Husqvarna, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa.

The introduction of three electric brands will appeal to existing riders looking for greener and more cost-effective transport, as well as encouraging a whole new audience who may not have considered two wheels before.

The new additions come in Fowlers’ 95th anniversary year, underlining how a business can thrive by moving with the times. Fowlers is already committed to sustainability, having pioneered the use of recyclable packaging for its motorcycle parts operation.

The news that Bristol City Council plans to introduce a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) in October 2021 will significantly raise awareness of the importance of Zero-emissions transport. The three new electric brands will offer Bristol commuters a cleaner, greener way to move around the city, not only offering significant savings on fuel costs, but also huge benefits to those living and working in the city – reducing emissions and easing congestion too.

Fowlers is conveniently located at 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR, on Bristol’s A38 inner ring road and within a 5-minute walk of Temple Meads mainline railway station. Find out more by calling Fowlers on 0117 977 0466 or visiting www.fowlers.co.uk

