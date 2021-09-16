It is with great pleasure that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. confirm Franco Morbidelli as a Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team rider for the remaining races in 2021 and for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Italian will make his highly anticipated return from injury debuting with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team this weekend at the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

Morbidelli has shown great riding and motivation so far in his three seasons of racing with Yamaha in the MotoGP World Championship. The successful partnership led to a second place overall for the Italian in 2020, having secured five podiums including three victories that season.

The PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team rider‘s 2021 season was hampered by injury. He decided to have surgery on the meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on 25 June, causing him to miss the Dutch, Styrian, Austrian, British, and Aragon GP. After following a rehabilitation programme, Morbidelli is now ready to return to action.

This weekend, the 26-year-old will be reunited with former PETRONAS Yamaha SRT teammate Fabio Quartararo, this time as part of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team. He aims to use the remainder of the 2021 season to adapt to the new team surroundings and the 2021 Factory-spec YZR-M1, and gradually work up to 100% fitness level.

With two further years as a Factory rider on the horizon after the 2021 season, Morbidelli can count on Yamaha‘s full support and the opportunity to fight at the front for big milestones on many occasions.

LIN JARVIS

MANAGING DIRECTOR, YAMAHA MOTOR RACING

“First of all, we want to thank PETRONAS Yamaha SRT for allowing Franky to make his dream come true and letting him step up to the Factory team ahead of schedule. Originally, we had planned for Franky to move up from 2022 on, but following a sudden rider line-up change mid-season, we had the chance to let him upgrade early.

“Secondly, I want to give a warm welcome to Franky. He is an exceptional talent. This was even further highlighted last year when he secured second place in the championship and achieved five podiums and three wins on the satellite Yamaha. It shows the type of rider that he is: committed to extracting the best from the YZR-M1 under all circumstances.

“Naturally, we‘re thrilled that Franky will be back in the paddock and that he is well enough to start racing again. He will have to find his form gradually, in line with his physical improvements, as he is still recovering. We will be using the remainder of 2021 to get him settled in the team and comfortable on the bike.

“We have already locked down our plans for 2022 and 2023, with Franky receiving full Factory backing from Yamaha Motor Company. We feel certain that a skilled, calm, and experienced rider like Franky will strengthen the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team and will enjoy great success in the future.”

FRANCO MORBIDELLI

“I’m very pleased and happy about facing this weekend and this highly anticipated new chapter with the Factory Yamaha team. I’ve been trying to recover as much as possible for the final stage of this championship. I wanted to make my comeback at a track I know well and have great memories of, like Misano.

”I’m looking forward to jumping on the bike and starting my journey with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team. Of course, I need and I want to thank all the people who made this happen, starting with Ito-san, Lin, Maio, Sumi-san, the VR46 Riders Academy, and all other people who made this collaboration possible.”

FRANCO MORBIDELLI

Personal Profile

Date of birth: 4 December 1994

Place of birth: Rome, Italy

Nationality: Italian

Height: 176cm

Weight: 64kg

First Grand Prix: San Marino GP 2013 (Moto2)

First Grand Prix Win: Qatar GP 2017 (Moto2)

Grand Prix Wins: 11 (3x MotoGP, 8x Moto2)

Podiums: 27 (6x MotoGP, 21x Moto2)

Pole Positions: 8 (2x MotoGP, 6x Moto2)

Fastest Laps: 14 (1x MotoGP, 13x Moto2)

Racing Career

2020 MotoGP World Championship (2nd – 158 points) [Vice Champion, Top Independent Rider]

2019 MotoGP World Championship (10th – 115 points)

2018 MotoGP World Championship (15th – 50 points)

2017 Moto2 World Championship (1st – 308 points) [World Champion]

2016 Moto2 World Championship (4th – 213 points)

2015 Moto2 World Championship (10th – 90 points)

2014 Moto2 World Championship (11th – 75 points)

2013 Moto2 World Championship (31st – only 3 races)

2013 European Superstock 600cc (1st – 154 points) [European Champion]

2012 European Superstock 600cc (6th – 74 points)

2011 European Superstock 600cc (17th – 32 points)

Biography

The son of a racer, Franco Morbidelli has been riding bikes since he was old enough to walk.

Franco Morbidelli‘s passion for motorcycles comes from his father Livio, an Italian ex-rider who built his son his first bike when he was just two years old. When Franco was young, the Morbidelli family moved from Rome to Pesaro, near Tavullia, where Franco‘s racing education started in the smaller Italian categories. After two years of success it led to a season of racing in Spain in the Cuna de Campeones series.

His next step was to move up to the European Superstock 600 Championship, winning the title in 2013. Morbidelli‘s good results in that series opened the door for three wildcard rides in the Moto2 World Championship (also in 2013) at the San Marino, Japanese, and Valencian Grand Prix.

The following season he was offered a full-time spot in the series, making gradual progress before finishing fourth in 2016 and then, after taking eight wins and twelve podiums, being crowned Moto2 World Champion in 2017.

Following his inaugural year in MotoGP in 2018, Franco joined the ambitious PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team for 2019 and showed his talent again with the Malaysian squad. Achieving his personal best finish of fifth place four times and qualifying on the front row for three races.

In 2020, Franco delivered exceptionally well. Whilst his early season performance potential was masked slightly by some technical and contact issues, he came back strong in the latter part of the season to deliver three race wins and take second in the overall rider standings, finishing as top independent rider.

2021 would have been Franco‘s third season with the PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, but it was cut short due to a knee injury, a lengthy recovery process, and ultimately the Italian‘s step-up to the Yamaha Factory team.

