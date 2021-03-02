Following on from yesterday’s Official Team Launch, PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team’s Franco Morbidelli shares his thoughts on his 2021 Yamaha YZR-M, his new team-mate Valentino Rossi and what his targets are for this year’s MotoGP season in this video interview…

What do you think about the new 2021 livery?

I think the 2021 PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team’s bike livery is very nice. It’s similar to the last two years but still something has changed. It’s the same, but different; so I like it.

What are your personal targets for 2021 after finishing second last year?

My personal target for 2021 is to get better; improve myself as a person, rider and athlete. I know it’s hard and difficult, because last year we were quite fast and we made great races and achieved great results. Nevertheless, we will have to try to improve compared with 2020; that’s my aim.

What does it mean to you to be part of PYSRT? It’s already your third year with the team…

This will be my third year with the team and there are many things I like about PETRONAS Yamaha SRT. The main thing is the people. It’s great to work for a long period with the same group, so you get to know the people working inside. Of course also the professionality and the high level we are able to maintain is incredible.

What do you expect from this year with such a well-known team-mate?

This year I will share the garage with Vale and I expect – and hope – it will be a great season for both of us. We have had a strong relationship for many years and we will learn a lot from each other. I’m sure that fighting for PETRONAS Yamaha SRT with, and against, Vale will be one of the most important and joyful challenges of my career.

How excited are you to be getting on to the PYSRT YZR-M1 very soon?

I’m excited to jump on my YZR-M1 again. Many things seem to be uncertain for this 2021 season because of the pandemic situation, but I know that one thing is certain: that sooner or later I’m going to ride my bike again. Luckily, it seems everything is going to start this week in Qatar.

Have you focused on anything particular in your pre-season training?

During my training this winter I just tried to improve more aspects about my fitness, myself and riding style. I’ve been trying to think about elements to improve on track and in conclusion, try to be better year after year.

