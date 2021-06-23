Knee injury sustained in training puts Franco out of action for ninth round of season.

PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team can confirm that Franco Morbidelli will miss this weekend’s DutchGP due to an injury to his left knee sustained in training today.

The injury is sufficient to mean Franco will miss this weekend’s event and he is undergoing medical assessment to determine the best course of action for recovery.

PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team wishes Franky a speedy recovery.

