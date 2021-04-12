Barry Baltus still injured: in Portugal Fraser Rogers is on the NTS

After some searching and several meetings, Jarno Janssen has succeed finding a replacement for the injured Barry Baltus. During the Portuguese GP at Portimao this weekend, 25-year-old Fraser Rogers will take place on the NTS RW machine.

Fraser comes from the United Kingdom. He has a wide range of experience in various competitions: he has competed in the World Supersport Championship and British Superbike. In addition, Fraser has participated in MotoGP events in the Red Bull Rookie Cup. He also has experience in the Moto3 class and its predecessor, the 125cc class.

Fraser Rogers will start the race wearing the number 89.

Finally, we asked for his comments on this start in the Moto2 Grand Prix: “First of all I want to thank the NTS RW team for giving me this opportunity. It can’t go fast enough for me! I can’t wait to get to the track and get on the NTS bike. My goal is to learn from every lap and improve in every session. I also want to enjoy this moment and give my 100% to the team and try to achieve the maximum this weekend”.

Of course we wish Fraser all the best during practice and the race!

