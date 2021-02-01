Free Charging Upgrade Worth £2735 For Buyers Of Zero Sr/f Electric Motorcycle

Zero Motorcycles, the market leader in full sized electric motorcycles, is offering purchasers of the award-winning Zero SR/F an additional 6kw of fast charging with a free accessory Rapid Charger, worth £2735.

From February 1st 2021, all buyers of unregistered 2020 model SR/Fs will receive the Rapid Charger and fitting free of charge (while stocks last). The additional charger increases the on-board charging capability to 12kw (Premium version) or 9kw (standard). This allows a standard machine to be refuelled three times faster than stock and halves the charge times on the SR/F Premium.

While the majority of electric motorcycle charging takes place at home through a regular three-pin plug, the dealer fitted Rapid Charger accessory gives greater flexibility to riders who want to tackle larger trips. When connected to a three-phase public charging outlet, like those found at motorway service stations, a Zero SR/F Premium, when fitted with the Rapid Charger, can be recharged in one hour or less.* There are currently a total of 37,036** public connections available in the UK, which is over four times the number of petrol stations in the country,*** and many of these are completely free to use.

Zero’s SR/F has been well received since being introduced for the 2020 model year, winning MCN’s Electric Bike of the Year. With 190Nm of torque, the SR/F offers superbike busting acceleration and performance, combined with a transformational riding experience and incredibly low running costs. Aside from regular consumables like tyres and brake pads, Zero’s range of all-electric motorcycles are virtually maintenance free. A full recharge at home typically costs £1.95† and gives up to 161 miles on a single charge, an equivalent of 430mpg. Zero Motorcycles UK is also able to offer competitive finance packages through MotoNovo, with monthly payments from less than £200.†† All Zero motorcycles are eligible for a UK electric plug in vehicle grant of £1500, which is automatically deducted from the purchase cost at the point of sale.

The free Rapid Charger offer is available only on unregistered MY2020 Zero SR/F motorcycles, while stocks last.

* 0-95% charge

** Source Statista (https://www.statista.com/statistics/312331/number-of-petrol-stations-in-the-united-kingdom-uk/)

*** Source Zap-Map.com (https://www.zap-map.com/statistics/#points)

† Exact cost varies, depending upon tariff. Example based upon 12kWh of energy at 16p per unit

†† See finance example below

About Zero Motorcycles:

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted by hand in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for intelligent, innovative riders around the world.

For more details about Zero’s 2021 line-up or to see the new motorcycles at a dealer near you, visit the website: www.zeromotorcycles.com/eu.

Regular Monthly Payment £199.36 Product MotoNovo – PCP Bike Duration of Agreement 49 Months Payment Schedule 48 Payments of £199.36

Final Payment of £6,248.50 Total Price £17,490.00 Total Deposit £4,999.00 Option to Purchase Fee £1.00 Total Amount Payable £20,816.78 Total Amount of Credit £12,491.00 Representative APR 8.9% Interest Charges £3,325.78 Annual Fixed Interest Rate 4.38% p.a * Annual Mileage 5000 Excess per Mile 16p

