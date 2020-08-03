The pack – which usually retails for £549 – includes a spacious 55-litre top box, all the necessary mounting kit and a centre stand.

It means the V-Strom 1050, already lauded as one of the best-value adventure bikes on the market thanks to its RRP of just £9,999, now offers even more practicality. The free City Pack makes the true all-rounder an ideal tool for both weekend getaways and the daily commute, with plenty of space to keep your clothes and laptop for work while avoiding crowded public transport.