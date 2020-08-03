Suzuki is offering a free City Pack accessory kit with all new V-Strom 1050s purchased in August and September.
The pack – which usually retails for £549 – includes a spacious 55-litre top box, all the necessary mounting kit and a centre stand.
It means the V-Strom 1050, already lauded as one of the best-value adventure bikes on the market thanks to its RRP of just £9,999, now offers even more practicality. The free City Pack makes the true all-rounder an ideal tool for both weekend getaways and the daily commute, with plenty of space to keep your clothes and laptop for work while avoiding crowded public transport.
Launched this year the V-Strom 1050 uses Suzuki’s 1037cc V-twin engine which has been upgraded for Euro5, making 7% more power (107PS) whilst delivering strong liner torque from tick over to red line and 57.65mpg, giving an impressive 250mile range from its 20L tank. There are three power modes and three traction control settings to keep everything in check, plus the ability to turn the traction control off. It also gets Suzuki’s easy start and low RPM assist, which aids setting off and makes light work of town riding.
Available on PCP thanks to Suzuki’s Flexible Finance scheme, the V-Strom 1050 can be ridden away for £90.83 per month over a three-year period, with a £2,500 deposit or trade-in.
