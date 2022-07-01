Free Silverstone Ktm Fanstand Ticket For 890 Duke Gp Buyers In July

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

We built the KTM 890 DUKE GP to celebrate our endeavours in racing, so it only seems fitting that we reward those customers who share our Ready To Race attitude with tickets to the best race in town – MotoGP™.

Any customer lucky enough to be purchasing a KTM 890 DUKE GP throughout July 2022 will be given a Sunday ticket to the KTM FanStand at Silverstone for the British round of the MotoGP™ Championship. Race day is on 7th August, so if the bike hasn’t had its first service by then, this will make the perfect trip to get the miles up. This ticket not only gets the 890 DUKE GP pilot a seat in Copse A, the first turn of the iconic track, but also a KTM FanPack, containing an exclusive T-shirt, cap, bag, key ring and obligatory ear plugs. With KTM teams in every class, there’s going to be no shortage of Orange to shout for!

The KTM 890 DUKE GP rocks its stunning GP-derived livery and celebrates the racing heritage of the Austrian brand in true Orange style. With 115 hp on tap, the most advanced electronics package in its class and agility and weight to embarrass its rivals, the KTM 890 DUKE GP is for those who relish a package of power and poise.

For more details on the KTM 890 DUKE GP head to KTM 890 DUKE GP 2022. Tickets to the KTM FanStand are still available via the Silverstone website.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

