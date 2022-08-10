Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Royal Enfield, the global leader in mid-sized (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, today launched the new Hunter 350, a ‘two-wheeled double espresso’ of motorcycling. Engineered and designed for the urban hustle, the new Hunter 350 is a remixed roadster with the character of a Royal Enfield reimagined in a stylish, compact-yet-muscular geometry that can tackle crowded city streets, suburban backroads and beyond, with ease.

As the motorcycling world shifts from the elaborate and complex to a functional and simplistic one that’s high on design ingenuity and self-expression, Royal Enfield tasked itself with building a big city motorcycle that fits perfectly into the planet’s coolest neighbourhoods – from Mumbai to Bangkok, New York to London. A motorcycle that’s refreshingly new, but exudes old school cool and retains that essential Royal Enfield DNA. While it took time to distil, the Hunter 350 is that perfect blend – an incredibly joyful, muscular motorcycle that exudes retro-metro style, that packs in all the intense flavours of pure motorcycling and serves them up in a stylish, city-friendly shot of exhilaration.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the Hunter 350, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “At Royal Enfield we are closely engaged with our consumers and community. Their desires and aspirations shape the motorcycles we make and we are always looking to create newer experiences and newer formats of pure motorcycling for them. There were always a set of passionate motorcyclists that loved our brand, but did not find the right kind of attitude within our portfolio. The Hunter 350 is for them. It is a motorcycle that combines the strengths of seemingly different species, and brings it together in a super stylish and fun package that is an all new flavour of pure motorcycling with the unmistakable Royal Enfield character”

The Hunter 350 is distinctly unique within the Royal Enfield line-up. Built on the award-winning 350cc J-series platform, combined with a highly flickable Harris Performance chassis, the Hunter delivers agility without fragility on city streets and sheer, grin-inducing pleasure on the open road.

Walk up to the Hunter 350 and you’ll long to jump on this fun, tactile motorcycle with its old school analogue meets new age vibes. Fire it up and you’ll be greeted with an appealing burble that transforms into a spine-tingling growl as you accelerate away. Scythe through congested streets thanks to its compact geometry, nimble steering and confident braking. Take it beyond the city limits and this remixed roadster will glide along the straights on wide alloys and tubeless tyres. Then, angle it into twists and turns and its firm and ultra-responsive chassis and torquey 350cc engine will light up your senses.

Commenting on the launch of the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “The Hunter 350 is an outcome of several years of insight gathering and consumer studies from across the world. It is a motorcycle that feels right at home in big metropolises and is exciting for the experienced rider, and easy and accessible for a new rider. Its shorter wheelbase, more compact geometry and lighter weight makes it very nimble and manoeuvrable within the urban context. We are very confident that this new reimagined roadster will usher in a whole new set of global consumers into our world of pure motorcycling”

Sound, colour, styling, handling, performance – everything about the sure-footed Hunter 350 is designed to wake you up with an experience like no other.

The Hunter 350 has a contemporary look with dual-colour liveries, cast alloy wheels, wide tubeless tyres, and rounded rear lights. A selection of three chic tank colour and graphics options on one edition, and the top of the range edition, finished with a choice of three of the most distinctive and disruptive petrol tank designs ever to adorn a Royal Enfield. It is also compatible with Royal Enfield’s acclaimed Tripper TBT navigation which will be available to order as a Genuine Motorcycle Accessory.

Both variants are equipped with alloy wheels and wider, 110/70 x 17” front and 140/70 x 17” rear, tubeless tyres for superior handling and muscular good looks, 300mm front and 270mm rear disc brakes, dual channel ABS, and a handy centre stand. An LED tail lamp and premium digital-analogue instrument cluster that displays odometer, tripmeter, gear indicator, fuel graph bar with low fuel warning, clock and a service reminder complete this stylish package. All Hunter variants feature uncluttered handlebar controls, their rotary power and lighting switches giving a gentle nod to the past, and are fitted with a USB charging port.

Mark Wells, Royal Enfield’s Chief of Design, said, “It just seemed the most natural thing in the world for Royal Enfield to develop a fun, lighter and more agile 350 roadster. It’s fresh but is still fully Royal Enfield. Every time I look at it, the Hunter gives me a carefree feeling – of being young, jumping on my bike and whizzing off to meet up with mates.”

The Hunter was conceived and developed by the talented designers and engineers at Royal Enfield’s two state-of-the-art technology centres, in India and the UK, and renowned chassis experts, Harris Performance. Their mission – to deliver an exhilarating ride experience; a fusion of the superlative J-series engine with refreshed chassis proportions for enhanced agility and responsiveness.

The chassis geometry on the Hunter 350 is designed to give the optimal height-to-weight ratio while offering superior comfort, thanks to its wide, long, one-piece seat. With revised rake and trail angles, a lower 790mm seat height and shorter wheelbase, the Hunter’s exceptional manoeuvrability encourages greater confidence when carving through cramped streets and feels planted and stable in every location and situation.

The Hunter is powered by the modern, globally acclaimed 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder J-series engine, recently launched on the Meteor and Classic 350. Fuel-injected, it produces 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27Nm of torque at 4000rpm resulting in strong, low-end grunt, super smooth linear power delivery with an engine calibration to give a lively throttle response and a distinctive exhaust note to suit the character of the Hunter. With a primary balancer shaft to cut down vibrations, it feels both responsive and refined while its gear shifting is crisp and smooth thanks to an optimised 5-speed gearbox.

The Hunter 350 is supported by a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories when it is released at Intermot, Cologne, 4-10th October 2022.

