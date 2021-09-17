The MotorLand winner keeps his momentum, the Championship leader starts strong and a host of home heroes invade the top five

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) kept his form rolling on Day 1, the MotorLand winner topping the timesheets on home turf at the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini in both sessions, ending the day with some time in hand. Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was his closest company, however, with veteran Italian Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) completing the top three at a venue he’s ruled before.

FP1

The morning was when Foggia made his mark, the Italian heading an all-Italian top three. The Leopard rider had three tenths to spare over compatriots Fenati and Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) as well, starting the day off with a statement.

Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) made it an Italian top four too, with Foggia’s Aragon sparring partner Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) rounding out the top five despite a tumble at Turn 1 that saw him able to re-join. The Turk suffered the only incident of the session.

Championship top two Acosta and Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) had a quieter start, with neither able to crack the top 10 as the momentum remained with Foggia.

FP2

Foggia kept it rolling to go fastest once again, but this time the gap was much smaller and it was Acosta hot on his heels. 0.013 split the two in FP2. The sun once again shone, but after earlier rain the mixed conditions and wet track meant that only a select few riders could better their morning times. Acosta was a key mover into second.

With only a few minutes remaining, and as riders prepared to get ready for one final flying lap, the rain flags were back out again to put paid to that. But Foggia had already posted a time good enough to take him to the top of the session’s timesheets… just not beating his own best from the morning.

Antonelli did manage to improve his time in the afternoon and was third in the session, ahead of Fenati and Migno.

Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was the only faller, highsiding but rider ok.

Combined Timesheets

Foggia, Acosta and Fenati head the charge, ahead of Antonelli in fourth. Migno rounds out an experienced, veteran and home hero top five barring the impressive P2 from Acosta.

Also mightily impressive was the rider in sixth: Matteo Bertelle. The Bardahl VR46 Riders Academy wildcard made some headlines of his own to debut in style on Day 1, improving in FP2.

Former Misano winner John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) slots back into Moto3™ in seventh from his FP2 best, with Öncü in P8 as he searches for that elusive first victory. Binder takes ninth, with Filip Salac (CarXpert PruestelGP) completing the top ten.

Currently, it’s Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), former Misano winner Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and rookie duo Izan Guevara (GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team) and Xavier Artigas (Leopard Racing) who stand to move straight through to Q2… and with the weather seemingly set to remain unpredictable, anything could happen in FP3 on Saturday morning. Then, Moto3™ head out for qualifying from 12:35 (GMT +2) so tune in!

Moto3™ Friday top five:

1 Dennis Foggia – Leopard – Honda – 1:42.333

2 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – +0.337

3 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – +0.370

4 Niccolo Antonelli – Avintia VR46 Academy – KTM – +0.443

5 Andrea Migno – Rivacold Snipers Team – Honda – +0.486

