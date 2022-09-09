Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

French wildcard Valentin Debise fastest on the opening day of the Pirelli French Round, Championship leader Aegerter 3rd.

Debise’s fastest time came at the end of FP2 as the track dried throughout the session, with the top two separated by just 0.023s.

P1 – Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha)

As track conditions improved throughout the afternoon session, Debise set a fastest time of 1’41.776s in his last lap of FP2.

Only 0.023s separates him from Caricasulo in second place.

” As a wildcard here, it’s a great day for me! I want to thank the GMT94 Yamaha for this one and to allow me to show my potential. Luckily for us, we had a round here with the French Championship a month ago, so I know the track very well. Once the track started to dry, I got up to speed very quickly. The bike was feeling great immediately. We put new tyre on and I went for a lap time. I was able to make consistent and fast lap times. I need to improve some more things for tomorrow but for now, first position is really nice for the team.”

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) was second at the end of Friday with a best time of 1’41.799s. Reigning WorldSSP Champion Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) finished Friday in third place, as he took to the track with the circuit at its driest during the session to move up the standings.

Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) concluded Friday in fourth, having topped the morning session. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was fifth +0.436s behind Debise. Local hero Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) completed the top six in the combined timings, starting his home round well following his announcement of retiring at the end of 2022.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 10:25 and Race 1 at 15:15.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) 1’41.776s

2. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +0.023s

3. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.139s

4. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.358s

5. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.436s

6. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.558s

