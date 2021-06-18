Form meets function with LS2’s FF902 Scope flip-front helmet, which comes in two fresh contemporary colour options for 2021.

Both the ‘Arch’ graphics – White/Titanium and Matt/Titanium/Pink – complement the modern shape of the Scope helmet, perfect for riders who want stand-out style, with the comfort and practicality a flip-front provides.

Offering premium specification at an accessible price, the Scope is made using High Pressure Thermoplastic Technology, which meets the latest safety standards and keeps weight low – just 1650 grams.

It comes in three outer shell sizes, for the smallest possible outline in each size range, and a chin curtain also features, to help keep the weather out, and reduce annoying and distracting wind noise.

The quick-release visor has a wide aperture, offering maximum peripheral vision – a must have for tackling traffic. A Pinlock anti-fog shield is included as standard, and there’s a handy drop-down sun visor.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation – with intake ports at the chin and crown, internal channels and exhaust ports to the rear – helps keep the rider cool and comfortable. The hypoallergenic lining is removable and washable for season-long freshness.

An oval shell shape and laser-cut EPS and foam cheek give a reassuringly snug and comfortable fit. A quick-release, micrometric buckle fastening holds the Scope firmly in place and makes getting in and out at stops a doddle.

The LS2 Scope retails for £129.99 in new Arch graphics; solid colours sell for £119.99.

or head to the official LS2 Helmets to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

