Fresh Vector Visuals From Ls2

LS2 has added two contemporary colour options for the popular Vector Evo road/touring helmet – ‘Automat’ White/Titanium and White/Fluo Orange – both guaranteed to stand out on the streets.

One of the most technically advanced helmets from LS2, the Vector Evo offers premium protection, comfort and spec at a refreshingly accessible price.

The outer shell is made from LS2’s proprietary High Performance Fiberglass Composite, which provides high penetration resistance and flexibility for energy dispersion yet weighs only 1390 grams. It comes in three outer shell sizes for the smallest possible profile in each size.

It’s aerodynamically-sculpted to keep the head stable at higher speeds – even in windy conditions – and features a chin curtain to help keep the weather out, and lower wind noise.

A ‘one-click’ quick-release 3D optically correct visor gives a clear view of the road ahead, is both scratch and UV-resistant, and features the Pinlock anti-fog system as standard.

Behind that is a flip-down sun visor, allowing low sun and glare from wet roads to be dealt with in seconds.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation – with adjustable intake ports, internal channels and exhaust ports – helps keep the wearer cool and comfortable.

The Magna-Tech Liner is removable and washable for freshness and, combined with the laser-cut foam inserts, gives a snug reassuring fit.

A neck roll, reinforced quick-release chin strap – secured with LS2’s unique Metal Security Plate – and Emergency Release cheek pads top off the specification.

The LS2 Vector Evo comes in sizes XXS – 3XL and retails at £169.99 for graphics (and £159.99 in solid colours).

