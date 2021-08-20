Freshen Up Your Helmet With S100

S100 Helmet Lining Cleaner will freshen up your motorcycle helmet, without the hassle of soaking, scrubbing or removing the lining.

Dust, dirt and perspiration can quickly build-up inside a helmet lining, especially during the warmer summer months, forming an unhygienic layer of dirt and bacteria in the fabric and padding, as well as unpleasant odour.

S100 Helmet Lining Cleaner is specially developed to deep clean fabric helmet liners, without damaging the material, foam padding or EPS layer.

There’s no need for soaking, pre-treatment or scrubbing, and no need to remove the liner: just spray on the S100; work in with a cloth to lift the dirt; remove the excess with a clean and dry soft cloth, then allow it to dry naturally.

Active ingredients help lift dirt, dust and grime, and remove stale odours, (instead of just masking them). It also leaves behind a fresh scent.

Made in Germany, S100 Helmet Lining Cleaner comes in a 300ml aerosol and costs £11.90 including VAT.

For details on their complete motorcycle care range visit www.motohaus.com

For the exterior, S100 Helmet / Visor Cleaner removes insects and road grime in seconds.

It’s formulated for scratch- and streak-free cleaning of both the visor and outer shell, and is suitable for clear, tinted, mirrored or anti-fog coated visors.

It can also be used on headlights, windscreen, and mirrors.

Helmet / Visor Cleaner costs £12.90 including VAT, comes in a handy spray bottle that can be stashed under the seat or in luggage, and a high quality microfibre cloth is included too.

A quick, easy and cost-effective way to revitalise other riding kit, S100 Technical Fabric & Leather Wash cleans and reactivates climate membranes in both textile and leather riding garments.

Technical Fabric & Leather Wash removes contaminants from the membrane, restoring breathability – without damaging the sensitive fabric, which many common detergents and fabric softeners can.

It couldn’t be simpler to use: either add the recommended amount to your washing machine and set on a cool cycle, or hand wash your items.

It’s safe to use with most technical climate membranes, such as Gore-Tex and Sympatex.

A 250ml bottle costs £10.90 including VAT

