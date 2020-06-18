From Super Duke to super-tourer with Ventura

Slim, light and aerodynamic, the Ventura Evo Bike Pack System turns KTM’s 1290 Super Duke into a super-tourer in seconds.

Combining the best elements of hard and soft luggage, the Ventura Evo Bike Pack System offers lightweight, stable and versatile carrying capability.

Quick and easy to mount, and even easier to live with, the Evo System consists of just three elements:

Discreet L-Brackets, which are tailor made for each machine and attach to existing mounting points; Uniquely removable Evo Rack slots into the L-Brackets, offering a stable and secure platform for the luggage; The Evo Pack, that simply slides onto the Evo Rack and clips into place – no keys to lose and no fiddly straps or cords.

The exclusive sleeve-fitting system means the load won’t shift, even during hard riding. It’s also very quick and easy to remove and re-attach Packs at stops.

When riding solo, the pack is carried directly behind the rider, close to the bike’s centre of gravity, and can be re-positioned behind the pillion seat when a passenger is onboard. Both options carry the pack well clear of exhausts and the rear wheel.

When luggage isn’t needed, the Pack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the discreet Rack in place. There is also an option to replace the Rack with a Grab Handle, which takes seconds to swap over.

Packs come in five sizes, from the 10-litre Evo-10 to the 60-litre Evo-60 Jet Stream. Each Evo Pack is made using a water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric, with wide zip openings to help getting bulky items in and out, and zip pulls that can be easily operated with a gloved hand.

L-Brackets and an Evo Rack tailored to the Super Duke retail at £205.19 and the Evo-60 Jet-Stream Pack (pictured) costs £199.00. The optional Grab Handle is just £22.80 (all prices including VAT). For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk