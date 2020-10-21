Dixon to continue for second consecutive year with the Malaysian Moto2 squad.

PETRONAS Sprinta Racing is very pleased to announce that Jake Dixon will remain with the Malaysian team for the 2021 season, confirming that the team’s strong Moto2 lineup, alongside Xavi Vierge, will remain unchanged next year.

Dixon immediately impressed with the speed of his adaptation and progression aboard the Kalex machinery since joining the team at the start of this season. Having taken his first Moto2 top-ten at the Styria GP, the Brit is on a remarkable upward trajectory with recent highlights including leading the Grand Prix de France and taking his best qualifying and race result – fourth – last weekend in Aragón.

Jake will be back in action for the Gran Premio de Teruel this weekend for the second in a back-to-back pairing at MotorLand Aragón, and is on a high with that Moto2 career-best performance just three days ago still fresh in his mind.

Johan Stigefelt

Team Director

The progress that Jake has made from the first race this year to now has been amazing and exceeded all expectations. When we saw his steep upward curve in performance we decided that we couldn’t let him go after only one year. Jake will only continue to become stronger in the second year, with the same team and crew around him. It’s good for the team and it’s good for the championship. I’m pleased that we can continue with a very strong set up in Moto2 with Jake and Xavi [Vierge]. We have a few more races this year to do, so let’s keep progressing and get ready for 2021.

Jake Dixon

I am so happy to be continuing with PETRONAS Sprinta Racing for another year. It made sense for both parties to be continuing, as it was only my first season with the team, and the Kalex chassis, this year and we’re only getting stronger together. We’re already achieving great things and I think we can seriously consider being able to mount a title challenge in 2021. I’m really happy and I just want to say a massive thanks to everyone at PETRONAS Sprinta Racing and all of our partners for the confidence in me and for making this happen, and I hope to do you proud!

