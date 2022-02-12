Fs‑3 Racing Kawasaki Go Retro For 2022 British Superbike

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The FS-3 Racing Kawasaki team, the official Team Green entry in the Bennetts British Superbike championship, has today unveiled a striking new retro-inspired livery that will be used for all 11 rounds of the 2022 season.

Keeping with the same exciting line up of Lee Jackson and Rory Skinner, 2022 will be the sixth season that the Coventry-based team has partnered with Kawasaki. With both riders having had a year of development on the new Ninja ZX-10RR, they have firmly set their sights on building on their podium-finishing potential from 2021.

Following an incredible reaction to the ZX-7RR-inspired livery that World Superbike star Jonathan Rea used at the Argentinian round last year, the FS-3 Racing team has decided to create a similar retro-inspired them for their 2022 livery. The hugely popular design has been a hit across the UK, and for this year, customers who purchase a new ZX-10R or ZX-10RR from an authorised Kawasaki dealer can upgrade their bike to have the matching livery.

Unveiled for the first time at the MCN London Motorcycle Show, race fans will be able to see the striking liveries in action for the first time when the season gets underway at Silverstone on April 15th.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“Having witnessed the incredibly positive feedback from racing fans across the globe after seeing Jonathan’s machine in Argentina, and then on our standard road bike at Motorcycle Live on the Kawasaki stand, we knew we had to see it on track in the UK this year. The guys at FS-3 Racing also fell in love with the design and are excited to see Lee and Rory debut the new look on track at round one in April later this year.”

