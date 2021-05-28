The official Kawasaki UK supported British Superbike team, FS-3 Racing Kawasaki, has today unveiled its all-new Ninja ZX-10RR livery for the 2021 campaign.

Lee Jackson and Rory Skinner pulled the covers off the 2021 machine at FS-3 Racing’s new state-of-the-art workshop in Coventry. With an all-new Ninja ZX-10RR for 2021, the British Superbike race-winning team have created an eye-catching new look that is sure to stand out on track.

The distinctly Kawasaki green Superbikes closely resemble the base model Ninja ZX-10RR design, while the front of the new integrated winglets carries the distinctive orange that has become synonymous with the FS-3 Racing team.

FS-3 Racing Kawasaki will be giving the livery its public debut at the final pre-season test at Donington Park on June 8th. The proven team still has a unique opportunity for a title sponsor to join for the 2021 season, allowing a business to experience the benefits that come through association with a successful and experienced team, a global manufacturer and the championship organiser. Interested parties should contact with Ross Burridge at Kawasaki Motors UK, via email at [email protected]

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“The 2021 FS-3 Racing Kawasaki livery is one that is sure to stand out from the crowd and it’s great to see the iconic Kawasaki green in abundance.

The all-new ZX-10RR has already had a fantastic debut on track at the hands of Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, so we can’t wait to see what Lee and Rory can do when the British Superbike Championship gets underway next month!”

Nigel Snook, FS-3 Racing Kawasaki Team Owner:

‘’Designing the 2021 FS-3 Racing livery presented a particular challenge. How to showcase the radical new aerodynamic shape of the ZX-10RR fairing nose without losing the classic Kawasaki Team Green look which can be traced all the way back to the 1970s.

We hope you’ll agree that our predominately green livery with with its black and white highlights will make it easy to spot Lee and Rory out on track. Plus, of course, we’ve included a nod to our team trademark orange for the engine air intake. Naturally, the livery is echoed in the design of the rider’s RST leathers”.

