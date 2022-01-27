Full Face Motorcycle Helmet RPHA 70

Extremely light weight and compact shell construction for the new HJC Full-face motorcycle helmet RPHA 70 with anti-fog coated integrated sunshield.

TECHNOLOGY

Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M. Plus: Reinforcement materials, including Carbon and Carbon-Glass Hybrid fabric, provide enhanced Shock-Resistant performance, more comfort, and lightness of helmet.

Dual-purposed Top vent: Intake and Exhaust of the top vent operates simultaneously for maximum air circulation.

Integrated Sunshield: Anti-fog coated smoke tinted sunshield deploys quickly and easily by bottom positioned new operation system.

RapidFireT Shield Replacement System: Simple and secure shield ratchet system provides ultra-quick, tool-less removal and installation for efficient operation.

Emergency kit (Cheek Pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation.

Multicool interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function than previous generation.

Crown and cheek pads are removable and washable.

Rear vent switch for easy control of air flow.

Anti-fog lens prepared shield and includes Anti-fog insert lens.

Eyeglasses and sun glasses friendly EPS design.

