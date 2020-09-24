The FIM Endurance World Championship final will be available to watch live worldwide on Saturday 26 September. The 12 Hours of Estoril will be flagged off at 9.30am CET on Estoril circuit near Lisbon in Portugal.

FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events is providing coverage of the FIM Endurance World Championship races to more than 15 broadcasters around the world this season.

Fans can watch the action at the 12 Hours of Estoril live on Eurosport 2 international on Saturday 26 September, starting from 9.15am CET to catch the last few minutes of the race starting procedure prior to the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season finale. The race will be shown on Eurosport channels in more than 55 countries, and in addition a full live coverage will be also available on Eurosport’s digital platform, with commentary in English and French.

Fans around the world will also be able to watch the full 12 Hours of Estoril race beyond the Eurosport network.

Indeed, La Chaîne L’Équipe, in France, which has broadcast the FIM EWC since 2016, will be live from 9am to 10pm CET. In Japan, the Nippon TV network, which is showcasing the entire FIM Endurance Championship, will broadcast the full race live on its digital platform Hulu.

Motorsport.tv will also offer viewers in the Americas, Asia and Oceania live coverage of the race from start to finish. In New Zealand, Sky NZ will broadcast coverage of the race.

The ‘EWC All Access’ TV program and the race highlights will also be available to watch across the world. More than 15 channels will show the highlights of the 12 Hours of Estoril starting Thursday 1 October: Motowizja in Poland, Hulu/Nippon TV in Japan, Cignal TV/Hyper in the Philippines, Sky NZ in New Zealand, TV3 Sport in the Baltic states, Eurosport India, Astro in Malaysia, Max in China, True Visions in Thailand, Bein in the Middle East and North Africa, Super Sport in South Africa, Mav TV in the USA, Servus TV in Austria and Claro in South America.

You can also follow the 12 Hours of Estoril on the FIM EWC platforms and social channels: the live timing on fimewc.com and the FIM EWC smartphone app, plus dedicated content on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube and live updates on Twitter .