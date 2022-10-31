Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Full stock Harley-Davidson Pan America™ 1250 ridden by Joan Pedrero finishes demanding elite category in the 1000 Dunas Raid.

Dakar rider Pedrero battles extreme temperatures and snow to take historic finish

A full stock Harley-Davidson Pan America™ 1250 ridden by Dakar racer Joan Pedrero has made history by successfully finishing the Elite category of the 1000 DUNAS RAID.

From October 22 to 29, Pedrero demonstrated the outstanding capabilities of Harley-Davidson’s first Adventure Touring model, pushing the bike to the limit in a competition where riding skills, navigation and ultimate reliability went hand in hand.

Pedrero achieved the challenge in the most demanding Elite category, demonstrating the power of the American’s brand model to master the race across Spain and Morocco.

Across the Atlas mountains

Starting the trip in Granada and crossing the Merzouga desert, our Pan America™ 1250 was able to go from the snowy Atlas Mountains to the extreme heat of Erg Chebbi enduring seven stages of extreme challenges.

The Pan America™ 1250 is a motorcycle born for adventure and on this occasion with the help of Joan Pedrero, we have managed to take the Harley-Davidson experience one step further.

Pedrero said: “I am excited to say that I have put a full stock bike in the 1000 DUNAS RAID. Once again, I had the opportunity to push the Pan America™ 1250 to the limit, demonstrating its capability of going through the most complicated surfaces, and I had the most amazing experience!”

Now all you have to do is ask yourself… What will be the next challenge?

Style defined by function

Since the 2021 launch, Pan America has won numerous awards globally, including 2021 MCN Innovation of the Year for Adaptive Ride High Suspension, Motorcycle.com 2021 Motorcycle of the Year, and Thailand Bike of The Year Award for best ADV category, which was awarded by Grand Prix International.

