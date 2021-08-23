Your retirement should be both comfortable and memorable, but you might not have the funds to make it so. You want a bike that will last decades of memories with your friends, cycling through scenic routes for years on end? Now’s your chance! Equity release lets you borrow against the value in your home as equity and use this money towards purchasing something.

It’s never too late to pursue your dreams. With a little help from equity release, you can have the type of retirement that will make memories last for generations. According to London Investor Show, there are endless possibilities with equity release.

How to Get Money for a Dream Bike of Yours: Equity Release Funding

You’re close to retirement, and your life is all planned out. You’ve saved a bit of money over the years that you can use for travel or home improvement projects during this final stage in life. But what if there’s one project you always wanted but never had enough cash: an expensive bike.

It might be time to consider equity release to get just about anything from monthly income payments up front, interest-free loans on whatever amount desired with no credit check needed, accessioning homes while still living on it. It really does make financial sense when put into perspective.

More and more people are looking for equity release funding, so that their dreams of owning a bike or any other of their dream’s vehicle can become a reality.

Turning Your Retirement into a Golden Memory

Retirement is a milestone for most people. You have worked hard your entire life, and now you are enjoying the fruits of that labour by spending time with family and friends. You can finally have that home renovation project completed without being concerned about whether there will be money down the line once projects get expensive later on. Play golf all day every weekday if golfing has been one way where you felt joy throughout your adulthood.

However, many retirees find themselves struggling financially at this point in their lives because they may not be able to work anymore which means missing out on income while also paying more expenses such as healthcare costs.

Retirement may seem like an abstract concept at first glance but these days more people than ever have been thinking of ways to add some zing into their golden years. Luckily there’s equity release plans available so one can take advantage of their home’s value without having to sell it.

In a world where retirement is no longer the end of our career, but just another stage in life. We want to make sure we do it right and provide memories that will last for generations. Investing your equity release money into funding your dream bike could be one way to create those memorable moments with loved ones while still planning financially for tomorrow.

If you’re considering an equity release loan or would like more information about how this type of investment can help fund your future adventures, contact a financial adviser to seek a professional advice and make your dream come true.