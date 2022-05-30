Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Four fresh graphic options come into play for LS2’s top value Rapid road touring helmet, offering riders even more opportunity to stand out on the streets.

Two gaming-inspired ‘Player’ schemes – the hot neon Hi-Vis Yellow/Black; and ultra cool contrasting Black/SkyBlue – will really push the buttons of younger riders; while the vibrant ‘Xtreet’ in Matt Black/Red and Matt Blue/Purple options bring bold geometrics with a subtle and seriously sorted 90s vibe.

With features normally only found on premium-price helmets, but selling for just £69.99, the Rapid offers serious spec for the money.

The HTTP [High Pressure Thermoplastic Technology] shell offers high penetration resistance and flexibility for energy dispersion, plus a low weight – the Rapid comes in at just 1300g.

A visor made from 3D Optically Correct A-Class Polycarbonate offers maximum clarity and is also scratch and UV-resistant, and Pinlock-ready.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation creates a light stream of air, to help keep the rider cool and comfortable, and the hypoallergenic liner is removable and washable, to keep it fresh.

The shell is cut in a long oval for a natural fit. Combined with the laser-cut foam inserts, it gives reassuringly a snug and comfortable feel. A Neck Roll and reinforced Chin Strap, with quick-release buckle fastening,complete the package.

The FF353 Rapid Player and Xstreet are available in sizes XS-3XL, retailing at only £69.99. Prices for solid colours start from £59.99.

