The gap is smaller than ever, the rookie is on a roll… and last time at Misano, it got close.

After an earthquake in the standings at the Americas GP, it’s time for Moto2™ to get back on track at Misano. The gap, after another stunner from Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in Texas and a first real mistake of the season from teammate and Championship leader Remy Gardner, is now just nine points… and the rollercoaster seems likely to continue in the Gran Premio Nolan del Made In Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna.

Looking back on the San Marino GP as a guide to what may await us on take two, it’s a tantalising possibility. Until the latter half of the very last lap, it was almost nothing between Fernandez and Gardner as the Aussie gained huge chunks of time right before the flag, one solitary wobble putting paid to a last gasp lunge. So the two could be closely matched once again, and if Gardner has less work to do in the early stages from a slightly better qualifying, it could be a serious treat. Added to that, there’s no playing it safe now, with the margin having been cut by 25 points in one fell swoop.

If the two do duel it out, they could have some company. Aron Canet (Inde Aspar Team) impressed on our first visit to Misano to complete the podium and run at the front, and he’ll want to repeat that as he slips out of the top five overall. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) will want more too, the Brit coming under pressure from the same rider who’s leapfrogged Canet: his Elf Marc VDS teammate Augusto Fernandez. Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) has his final, final stand to stay in contention for the crown too, 65 points off Gardner with 75 left in play.

For some serious final fireworks at the San Marino GP, one more lap could have seen everything change. Now, we have another 25 to enjoy in the Gran Premio Nolan del Made In Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna… so can Gardner bounce back and come out swinging? Or will Raul Fernandez find another ace on the Rimini Riviera? Find out on Sunday at 12:20 (GMT +2) as Moto2™ take the gloves off for another race round Misano.

Moto2™ Championship top five:

1 Remy Gardner – Red Bull KTM Ajo – Kalex – 271

2 Raul Fernandez – Red Bull KTM Ajo – Kalex – 262

3 Marco Bezzecchi – Sky Racing Team VR46 – Kalex – 206

4 Sam Lowes – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – Kalex – 140

5 Augusto Fernandez – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – Kalex – 131

