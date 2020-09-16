The San Marino GP shook the standings once again, with Arenas under more pressure than ever.

It was a truly stunning win for John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) last time out as the Scot went from P17 on the grid to the top step of the podium, and it was a headline grabber in more ways than one. With Championship leader Albert Arenas (Gaviota Aspar Team Moto3) crashing out, McPhee’s 25 points catapulted him right back to within 14 of the top – and Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia), just 0.037 off the win in second, is now just five off the Championship lead. In the Gran Premio TISSOT dell’Emilia Romagna di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini then, it’s game on.

McPhee will be flush with confidence and can be expected at the front, so the pressure will keep piling on Arenas. But the Scotsman will also likely play the long game, with plenty of points left on the table… so expect a measured, valuable ride for some good points. Can Arenas do the same? He did early doors in 2020… but there has been plenty water under the bridge since then.

Ogura, on the other hand, is a different kettle of fish. The Japanese rider is simply going racing, getting on the podium, and then doing it again. His only 0 of the year wasn’t his fault, and he’s not particularly focused on the crown, it would seem – despite having been a favourite for some time. One thing Ogura is focused on is a maiden win, however, with that the last box to tick after getting his first pole position in the San Marino GP. Is now the time?

It’s never that simple in Moto3™ though, and there are plenty more riders lining up to join the front freight train battle. Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) won last year and was back on the podium last week, Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 duo Gabriel Rodrigo and Jeremy Alcoba were up there, Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) took Husqvarna‘s best result of the season, Tony Arbolino (Rivacold Snipers Team) is a consistent threat… they, and more, can all be expected in the Emilia Romagna GP.

There’s only one thing for it… tune in for another classic Moto3™ melee on Sunday the 20th of September at 11:00 (GMT +2)!

Moto3™ Championship Standings

1 Albert Arenas – Gaviota Aspar Team Moto3 – KTM – 106

2 Ai Ogura – Honda Team Asia – Honda – 101

3 John McPhee – Petronas Sprinta Racing – Honda – 92

4 Tatsuki Suzuki – SIC58 Squadra Corse – KTM – 75

5 Tony Arbolino – Rivacold Snipers Team – Honda – 70