The Global Series explodes back into life this week with the eleven finalists attacking the Red Bull Ring and Sachsenring Circuit in a crucial second round.

The summer break is over, and the 2021 MotoGP™ eSport Championship is back! After an exciting first round in June, the Global Series returns for the second round with two vital races taking place on Friday the 20th of August at 16:00 (GMT +2).

A total of 22 gamers (16 from Europe, 6 from the Rest of the World category) were entered into the Draft Selection phase, with that then whittled down to the 11 riders who have been chosen by the MotoGP™ teams as their competitors in the Global Series. Those 11 hail from all around the world – creating an incredibly strong Global Series entry list.

The cream of MotoGP™ eSport talent is represented with the old guard – the likes of 2017 and 2018 Champion Trast73 (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), 2019 Champion AndrewZh (Ducati Lenovo eSport Team) as well as reigning Champion Adriaan_26 (Repsol Honda Team). But it won’t be easy as they face up to the new guard, like PieroRicciuti55 (LCR Honda CASTROL eSports Team), RiccardoBottaro64 (Yahoo Pramac Racing) and DarkBright (Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing).

The first round of this year’s Global Series was full of excitement and drama with a classic battle developing between two of the current MotoGP™ eSport greats. Trast73 and Adriaan_26 – three MotoGP™ eSport titles between them – shared the spoils, taking one race win apiece on 45 points at the top of the Global Series standings, with PieroRicciuti55 (29 points) and AndrewZh (27 points).

The eleven finalists will fight it out around the world famous Sachsenring venue in Germany for Race 1 in wet conditions before taking on the thrilling high-speed Red Bull Ring, set high in the Austrian mountains, for Race 2! Presenters Jack Appleyard and Jack Gorst will host the hour-long show, which will begin with highlights of qualifying before the 11 riders take on two races.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Global Series Round two will be held virtually. Finalists will be competing from home, with the event broadcast on Friday the 20th of August at 16:00 (GMT+2). As ever, they’ll be racing with the new official MotoGP™21 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone – which is available to buy now – with both race direction and the event powered by Lenovo PCs.

Fans can watch on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, on selected TV broadcasters, and across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport channels), MotoGP™ eSport Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport.

Who will win the second battle of the season? Tune in on Friday 20 August at 16:00 (GMT+2) to find out!

