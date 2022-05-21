Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Only 0.041s separated the first two riders on Race 1 at the Circuito Estoril.

Race 1 highlights – WorldSSP300

P1 – Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing)

Garcia claimed his second win of the season.

He managed to create a gap at the front with Di Sora, the pair finishing more than one second ahead of third placed Okaya.

With his win, Garcia recovered the lead of the Championship standings as he now stands 7 points ahead of Diaz.

“Today, it was an amazing win again. I think we had a good strategy with Samuel to not disturb each other in the race. It was good because he made me a sign with a foot on the straight so I understood from the beginning. And then, I’m happy for the victory. We take good points for the Championship and I hope we can continue like that.”

P2 – Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo)

Di Sora finished in second place, only 0.041s behind Garcia, claiming his second podium of the 2022 season.

He moved up to third place in the Championship standings with 60 points.

Di Sora’s podium is Kawasaki’s 120th in WorldSSP300.

“Very good race, we did a very fast race with Marc. We helped each other to escape from the other guys. I’m very happy for that. We proved another time that we are fast, and we are back where we belong. During the race, it was difficult to pass Marc with the slipstream before the finish line. I thought that if I had a fast last sector and have a bit of a gap, I could make it to the finish line, but it was not the case and I got passed by Marc. We’ll try to change the strategy for tomorrow, to make the overtake in another place to try to win.”

P3 – Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki)

Starting from pole position, Okaya claimed third place in Race 1, not taking advantage of his new lap record from the Tissot Superpole session.

He claimed his seventh WorldSSP podium, the second one of the 2022 season.

He now stands in fifth place in the Championship standings and is only 4 points behind Di Sora in third.

“We had a good pace in the race, and I knew we had the possibility to run away from the group but I made the opposite in the race so that’s a disappointment for me. But we have another chance tomorrow, so we’ll try again. I need to win for the Championship.”

Finishing just outside the podium is Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki), followed by Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) in fifth place. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) was sixth and he conceded the Championship lead to Marc Garcia.

To note:

Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) had another epic comeback as he started from 23rd on the grid to finish in seventh place.

WorldSSP300 resumes on Sunday from 9:50 (Local Time) followed by Race 2 at 15:15.

WorldSSP300 Results Race 1

1. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing)

2. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +0.041s

3. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +1.418s

4. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) +2.951s

5. Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +2.985s

6. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) +2.991s

Championship standings (after Race 1 – Round 3)

1. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha (87 points)

2. Alvaro Diaz (ESP) Yamaha (80 points)

3. Samuel Di Sora (FRA) Kawasaki (60 points)

WorldSSP300 Results Tissot Superpole

1. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) 1’50.476

2. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.518s

3. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +0.633s

