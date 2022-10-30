Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

There’s still plenty on the line in the fight for the runner up spot in 2022.

Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) has one last chance to sign of 2022 with a win ahead of new adventures next season, but the fight for second is primed to try and get in his way. Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) leads it as it stands, and wouldn’t you know it, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is something of a special track for the number 11. From junior categories to the World Championship, it’s a place he’s created some serious glory.

Still, Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) is in touching distance to try and make a final stand, whereas Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) more depends on what happens around him to see where his final position is for the year. The Japanese rider has been the most consistent, alongside Guevara, for some time, however – and anything can happen in Moto3™.

Before a new chapter for many, tune in to watch 2022 go out in style in Valencia as Moto3™ go racing at 11:00 GMT +1)!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: THE FIGHT FOR RUNNER UP

1 Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 294

2 Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 241

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 233

4 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 227

