The Spaniard steals the limelight on his return, with the Championship rivals both off the front row.

Sergio Garcia (MuchoNeumatico GASGAS Aspar) returned from injury in style at the Grande Premio Brembo do Algarve, taking his first ever pole position and the first for GASGAS in the class with a new lap record at Portimão. He’s joined on the front row by John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing), the number 17 a fitting yet infinitesimal 0.017 in arrears, with Adrian Fernandez (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) taking third and his first front row start.

In a flip of Saturday fortunes from the Emilia-Romagna GP, Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) will start fourth and head up Row 2, with Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) gunning to wrap up the crown from P14.

Q1

Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3’s Jeremy Alcoba topped Q1 by some margin, half a second clear of Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia). Alberto Surra (Rivacold Snipers Team) was next up and close behind, with Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) the final graduate.

Q2

Filip Salač (CarXpert PrüstelGP) set the initial benchmark time, a 1:47.811, to sit 0.008 clear of Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Acosta. FP3 pacesetter McPhee then climbed ahead of the number 37 into provisional P3. After two flying laps, Foggia was P9 and 0.4s down on Salač’s fastest lap.

Lapping together, Sasaki, Acosta and Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) flew across the line and the latter moved up to P4, just ahead of teammate Acosta. But there were still red sectors everywhere, and nowhere more so than with Garcia. The GASGAS rider was a staggering 0.7 under Salač’s time at the third split, and over the line, he took over on top by half a second.

Masia then went up to second, but Acosta’s last lap was cancelled. So the best he could hope for was P8, leaving Foggia with a chance to capitalise.

The Italian was sixth but on a personal best, and he did go faster. Fellow Honda rider McPhee then slotted himself P2, and Adrian Fernandez struck late to string a fantastic final lap together for his maiden front row start in Grand Prix racing. Foggia was just shuffled down to P4, but for Acosta that final lap cancellation ultimately leaves the World Championship leader down in 14th…

The Grid

Behind Garcia, McPhee and Adrian Fernandez, Foggia heads up a tasty Row 2. Masia, Acosta’s teammate, is fifth… with Foggia’s teammate Xavier Artigas in sixth, creating plenty potential for fireworks.

Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) will spearhead Row 3 in seventh, and the South African has Q1 graduate Antonelli and early pacesetter Salač alongside him. Sasaki, who has a Long Lap Penalty to take in the race, rounded out the top 10 in Moto3™ qualifying.

Now, we race… and potentially crown a Champion. Acosta heads in 21 points clear of Foggia, and the rollercoaster promises another spectacular. Tune in at the slightly different time of 11:20 (GMT) for the penultimate Moto3™ race of the season!

Moto3™ top three

1 Sergio Garcia – MuchoNeumatico GASGAS Aspar – GASGAS – 1’47.274

2 John McPhee – Petronas Sprinta Racing – Honda – +0.017

3 Adrian Fernandez – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – +0.130

Sergio Garcia: “I’m really happy to return like this, it’s my first pole in the World Championship. It’s a difficult session, qualifying. It’s not my strong point, but it’s amazing to start first and I think I’m ready for tomorrow!”

