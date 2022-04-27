Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Can the Spaniard keep his roll going at Jerez, or will the likes of Foggia fight back?

Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) is making a habit of winning in 2022, and after his perfect final lap push in Portugal to move ahead and stay ahead, the gauntlet has been well and truly thrown down. The GASGAS rider is more usually earning his stripes as a baby-faced assassin, leaving his attacks late and serving up the perfect amount of aggression, so defending to the line was a new style of victory for the Spaniard. But if ever a track was tailored for a final corner, Garcia-esque lunge, it’s Jerez – and it’s home turf too.

The first candidate looking to hit back will be the rider forced to cede the points lead last time out: Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). The Italian had a more muted weekend in Portugal, qualifying a little down the order but, this time, not able to put in one of his Sunday miracles. It was a solid finish but not a spectacular one, although the deficit in the standings is only one single point.

Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), meanwhile, arrives from his first back-to-back podiums since 2020, with the Spaniard having put some bad luck to bed in the last couple of races. An experienced winner, Masia will likely prove a threat again, as will fellow veteran Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) if the Italian can find that missing link from Portugal. Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) has also proven his speed in 2022, with another podium for the number 71 seeing him go from strength to strength.

There are plenty more home heroes to look out for too: Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) was strong again on the Algarve and only just missed out late on, with the number 28 now a consistent frontrunner and threat for victory. Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) also had another good race and a top six finish, and he’ll be gunning for glory.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), meanwhile, remains on the hunt for that first podium of 2022 – but the Turk has found some really good consistency. As we return to Jerez, where an overeager move from the number 53 has previously spelled disaster, his measured season of fighting for the podium nearly every weekend bodes well.

On rookie watch, Jerez will also be an interesting one. Many know Portimão well, but plenty know Jerez even better. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) once again impressed last time out but will want to avoid those track limits infringements, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has speed but is looking for some luck, and Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power) was a key top ten presence once again on the Algarve. As was Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team), and the Brit is most definitely one of those who knows Jerez pretty well: he took his first Moto3™ Junior World Championship win at the track last year, and in some style. What will he have in the locker this weekend?

We’ll find out soon enough, with lights out for the Moto3™ race at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday as the Gran Premio Red Bull de España gets in gear.

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 5

1 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 83

2 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 82

3 Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – KTM – 54

3 Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) – Honda – 50

5 Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) – KTM – 50

