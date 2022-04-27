Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Spanish tradition takes on a different kind of horsepower ahead of the Gran Premio Red Bull de España.

Andalucia… the land of flamenco, sherry, equestrian tradition, sun, sea and sand. And, when the Gran Premio Red Bull de España is in town, the land of horsepower. Ahead of the weekend’s track action, reigning Moto2™ World Champion Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) and reigning Moto3™ World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) visited Gonzalez Byass bodega in Jerez, not for a tipple but to saddle up in style as Spanish tradition met modern MotoGP™.

As World Champions tend to do, the duo arrived at the bodega in style, blasting across the cobbles on the two KTM 1290 Super Dukes and off the back of some burnouts, as ever. Once inside, the two had a blast round La Concha building within the complex, and then it was time to connect their horsepower to the carriage.

Against the backdrop of the sun-drenched bodega, the two headed up a traditional carriage helmed by a local coachwoman, with their MotoGP™ and Moto2™ bikes first taking centre stage and two stunning flamencas adding a dash of even more local flavour. Then it was time to pull the carriage and for that, the two KTM 1290 Super Dukes were on hand once again – connected together to keep the show rolling smoothly across the cobbles, and past the Alcazar in central Jerez.

Now it’s next stop the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, with both ready to saddle up back in the day job of being two of the fastest riders in the world.

Tune in this weekend to see Gardner and Acosta take on Jerez, with MotoGP™ at 14:00 (GMT +2) and Moto2™ just preceding the premier class at 12:20.

QUOTES

Remy Gardner: “It’s been really fun, we just pulled around some ladies in the carriage, that was fun. It’s a pretty nice place here! I didn’t know it existed, it’s nice to explore Jerez a bit ore and I’m super excited to be here.

“I’m feeling good about the weekend, we managed to score two points last week and hopefully we can improve on that. Seem like last year in testing we went quite fast here so I’m looking forward to getting the weekend started.”

Pedro Acosta: “Hanging out with Remy is always fun, I managed to disconnect a bit! I’m trying not to think about the race too much and just enjoy.

“I don’t have expectations of the weekend, I just want to continue learning and bit by bit get towards the front. And, more than anything, enjoy it.”

