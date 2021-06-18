The Championship leader tops both sessions on Friday at the Sachsenring, with a familiar sight on his tail: his teammate

Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was fastest in FP1 and FP2 on Day 1 of the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, ending the day an impressive three tenths clear in the combined times. It was once again a Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2, however, with rookie Raul Fernandez the man on the chase. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) completed the top three, pipping Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) to it by a single thousandth.

FP1

Gardner started the day as he meant to go on, the Australian fastest from ‘Diggia’ by a tenth as action began at the Sachsenring. Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was third quickest, with Raul Fernandez down in fourth by just 0.027. It was a small and apt 0.037 back to the man in fifth too: Augusto Fernandez, with the number 37 0.288 off Gardner.

Lowes, meanwhile, started Friday in seventh, just behind an impressive session from Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team) in sixth.

Cameron Beaubier (American Racing), home hero Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), his rookie teammate Tony Arbolino, Aron Canet (Aspar Team Moto2) and Hafizh Syahrin (NTS RW Racing GP) all crashed in the morning, all riders ok.

FP2

The afternoon saw Gardner stretch his advantage and Raul Fernandez take over as his closest challenger, with the Aussie seemingly retaining the upper hand so far in Germany. Diggia was shuffled down to third, that aforementioned single thousandth down on Lowes, with Vierge in fifth – six tenths off the top but just 0.033 ahead of Augusto Fernandez.

Lowes was one crasher in the afternoon, rider ok. Injury replacement and Moto2™ European Championship five-in-a-row winner Fermin Aldeguer (+Ego Speed Up) also crashed, rider ok, as did and were Stefano Manzi (Flexbox HP 40) and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia).

Combined timesheets

The potential Q2 graduates all went faster in the afternoon, so it’s Gardner, Raul Fernandez, Diggia, Lowes, Vierge and Augusto Fernandez locking out the top six.

Simone Corsi (MV Agusta Forward Racing) put in an impressive Day 1 to finish up seventh overall, ahead of Schrötter, Arbolino and Tom Lüthi (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) rounding out the top ten.

As it stands, Marcos Ramirez (American Racing), Albert Arenas (Aspar Team Moto2), Jorge Navarro (+Ego Speed Up) and Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) stand to move through to Q2, with Bezzechi – who is third in the standings – having a tougher day at the office in Germany.

That was also true for the likes of of Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) down in P16.

Bucking the FIM CEV Repsol trend so far in 2021, Alonso Lopez (Flexbox HP 40) pipped Moto2™ ECh teammate Aldeguer on Friday. Lopez ended the day in P21 at the Sachsenring, just 0.006 behind Ogura, with Aldeguer down in P27 at the new venue.

How will the pack shuffle in FP3? Find out from 10:55 (GMT +2).

