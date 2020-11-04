The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team have designated GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team‘s Garrett Gerloff as the standby replacement rider to fill in for Valentino Rossi should the Italian not be able to meet the requirement of the two negative PCR tests needed to be allowed to take part in this weekend‘s Gran Premio de Europa.

Following the two Grand Prix weekends in Aragon in October, where Maverick Viñales performed as the sole Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider, the team is pleased to announce it has added GRT Yamaha WorldSBK rider Garrett Gerloff to its potential rider line-up for the Gran Premio de Europa.

Should Rossi be unable to meet the requirement of two negative PCR test results needed to be allowed to take part in this weekend‘s GP event, the American will substitute for Rossi.

Rossi‘s last PCR test, done on Tuesday 3rd November, came back with a positive result for Covid-19.

Nevertheless, today (Wednesday 4th November) the Italian will undergo a new test. Should he test negative, he will still have enough time to complete the required second PCR test and fly to Valencia.

Should Rossi be deemed ‘unfit’ to ride in Valencia, Gerloff will be backed by the number-46 rider’s usual crew for his very first riding experience aboard a YZR-M1.

