Following a negative PCR test result obtained on Thursday 5th November, Valentino Rossi made his way to Valencia, Spain. This morning (Friday 6th November) he took another PCR test as per FIM requirements. He is currently waiting for the result, which is expected later this evening. Should he test negative, he will take part in this weekend‘s Gran Premio de Europa from tomorrow on. In the meantime, standby replacement rider Garrett Gerloff will take his place.

