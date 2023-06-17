Garzo strikes back for long-awaited first MotoE win

Rain shortened Race 2 but the Spaniard was on a mission, taking his first victory ahead of Casadei and Torres.

Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) secured his first MotoE™ win in dramatic circumstances in a shortened Race 2, the Spaniard making a sensational overtake on Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) and Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) on Lap 6 to claim victory before the red flag came out due to rain, with Casadei and Torres completing the podium.

Garzo got the holeshot as he looked to respond from his Race 1 disappointment, where he was taken out of the race while fighting in the podium places. On Lap 3 though, the tension was high as drops of rain were falling around the circuit and Race 1 winner Torres made his move for the lead on the same lap, up the inside of Garzo at Turn 12. His lead didn’t last long though as Casadei went from third to first at Turn 1 on Lap 4.

On Lap 5, the pair switched positions twice. Torres initially re-took the lead at Turn 12 before Casadei responded immediately at Turn 13. Just one lap later and Garzo had moved back into first as he pulled off the exact same move Casadei did at Turn 1 to overtake the Italian and Torres. It turned out to be the race-winning move as red flags were shown on Lap 7 due to weather conditions worsening. Garzo, Casadei and Torres therefore finish on the Race 2 podium in Germany with just 0.368s separating the trio.

Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) took fourth place, missing out on a podium by just 0.025s as the field bunched up while the rain came down, but it’s solid points for the Brazilian after his Rae 1 crash. Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) finished fifth on take two, with Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) in sixth and Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) just behind the Swiss rider in seventh. Just 0.857s separated the top seven when the red flags were shown.

Japanese rider Hikari Okubo (Tech3 E-racing) secured eighth place with teammate Alessandro Zaccone in ninth as Mugello Race 1 winner Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™Team) rounded out the top ten.

That’s a wrap on the Sachsenring! MotoE™ now heads to Assen next week for the Dutch Grand Prix – don’t forget to tune in to all the action!

MotoE Top 4 – Race Result 2 – Italian GP

1. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 8:50.507

2. Mattia CASADEI – ITA – HP Pons Los40 – +0.233

3. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – +0.290

4. Eric GRANADO – BRA – LCR E-Team – +0.577

MotoE Top 4 – Championship Points after Race 2 – Italian GP

1. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – 104pts

2. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 86pts

3. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 84pts

4. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 75pts

