Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

10 bike MX line-up delivers proven on track performance and a vibrant new look

GASGAS is coming in hot for 2023 with a vibrant new look! Receiving a very loud, and very red, makeover, the entire GASGAS motocross range mixes serious on track performance with a fresh new look for continued weekend fun! Super capable in the hands of weekend warriors, high-level racers, and everyone in between, each of our 2023 models remains incredibly easy to ride, allowing all riders to push their limits and have some serious fun! Complete with the latest technology, WP suspension, and class-leading components, there’s never been a better time to get on the gas with one of our proven motocross bikes. Check out the GASGAS MX models this March with the mini bikes arriving shortly after in May!

Fresh new look for GASGAS’ awesome motocross range

10 bike line-up caters for riders of all ages and abilities

New models arriving from March at your local GASGAS dealer

GASGAS fully understands how important it is to ensure that every day be a good day when you’re at the motocross track! Which is precisely why all our bikes are lightweight and compact, designed to deliver nimble handling and outstanding performance, as well as being loaded with quality, reliably components. But the really cool thing about each of our MX bikes is that they’re super easy to ride and simple to maintain, allowing riders to focus on the fun part of owning a dirt bike – riding and racing it!

Catering for riders of all speeds and abilities, all five of our motocross models boast usable power that’s perfect for beginners yet equally more than enough to ensure serious racers can hunt down trophies and titles. With two lightweight and super-fun 2-strokes to choose from – the MC 125 and MC 250 – and three awesome 4-stroke models – the MC 250F, MC 350F, and MC 450F – there really is something for everyone in our awesome full-size motocross range.

For the next generation of motocross thrill seekers, we’ve no less than five awesome mini bikes to suit kids of all ages and abilities. For the smallest and most courageous youngsters, there’s our all-electric MC-E 5, and our petrol-powered, rev ‘n’ go MC 50 right alongside it. Then as children progress and grow, they can step up to the six-speed MC 65 before jumping up to our MC 85, which is available in both small and big wheel versions for unrivalled motocross fun! Check them out at your local GASGAS dealer from May.

So, to get on the gas for 2023, there’s never been a better time to head down to your local GASGAS dealer and explore our complete range of dirt bikes. From our super-fun, high-revving MC 125 2-stroke through to the awesome, fire breathing MC 450F 4-stroke, each model boasts a vibrant new look that’s uniquely GASGAS!

If you’re looking to personalize any of our motocross models, we also offer a full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel. For those looking to protect, improve, and add a little unique style to their dirt bike, our extensive Technical Accessories catalogue includes just about everything any rider might need, from upgraded brake and exhaust systems, through to triple clamps and wheels. We’re also very proud of our GASGAS apparel, which delivers protection and comfort in style, and features clothing designed specifically for motocross riding with head-to-toe solutions for both kids and adults!

Check out the full catalogue of Technical Accessories and Apparel here.

For more GASGAS news check out our dedicated page GASGAS News

or head to the official GASGAS website gasgas.com/en-gb.html

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security